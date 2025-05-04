Twins rally in late innings to take series from Red Sox

BOSTON – After the Twins piled up low-scoring, close losses throughout the past week, they finally figured out a way to change the formula.
The Twins scored four runs against the Boston Red Sox bullpen Saturday, which included a go-ahead RBI double from Harrison Bader off the Green Monster in the eighth inning, and they earned a 5-4 comeback victory at Fenway Park.
Without much offensive support all week, the Twins erased their two-run deficit in the seventh inning after Bader drew a leadoff walk against reliever Garrett Whitlock, and Christian Vázquez dropped a one-out single into center. Both runners moved a base on a Byron Buxton groundout, and Ryan Jeffers delivered a two-out, two-run single over the head of left fielder Jarren Duran. Jeffers clapped his hands and pumped his fist as he returned to first base.
Carlos Correa hit a leadoff single in the eighth inning, a line drive that deflected off shortstop David Hamilton’s glove, and he scored from first base on Bader’s double. Trevor Larnach followed with an RBI single through the right side of the infield. Bader, sliding across home plate ahead of a throw from right field, immediately hopped up with joy and high-fived Vázquez behind the plate.
Griffin Jax gave up a solo homer to Wilyer Abreu in the bottom of the eighth inning, but Jhoan Duran secured the save in front of 33,539 fans, striking out Jarren Duran on three pitches with a runner on to end it. The Twins completed their seven-game road trip through Cleveland and Boston with a 3-4 record.
The Twins nearly imploded in the second inning. It started when Abreu hit a fly ball into shallow left field, and third baseman Jonah Bride initially waved for the ball. As the ball carried a little deeper into left field, Bride pulled away and the ball dropped between Bride and Larnach to give the Red Sox a free baserunner.
Romy Gonzalez followed Abreu with a single, and they both advanced on a sacrifice bunt. With a one-run lead in the second inning, the Twins opted to play with their infield drawn in. It backfired when Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez hit a high chopper over the drawn-in infield for a two-run single.
The Red Sox, again, had runners on second and third with one out when Ceddanne Rafaela hit a double. Twins starter Chris Paddack induced a shallow fly ball to center against Jarren Duran, and Correa raced from his drawn-in position to make a majestic over-the-shoulder catch while reaching out with his glove. Correa’s catch, which saved a run, had the look of Willie Mays’ iconic over-the-shoulder grab, except, of course, he’s an infielder.