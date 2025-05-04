Twins rally in late innings to take series from Red Sox

The Red Sox, again, had runners on second and third with one out when Ceddanne Rafaela hit a double. Twins starter Chris Paddack induced a shallow fly ball to center against Jarren Duran, and Correa raced from his drawn-in position to make a majestic over-the-shoulder catch while reaching out with his glove. Correa’s catch, which saved a run, had the look of Willie Mays’ iconic over-the-shoulder grab, except, of course, he’s an infielder.