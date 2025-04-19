ATLANTA - Jonah Bride knows he may hear some catcalls at Target Field, some jokes at his expense. He’s used to it.
“It’s baseball. I kind of laugh along with it,” the Twins’ new infielder said Friday. “I’ve been wearing glasses since my freshman year [at South Carolina], and it’s kind of become my signature look.”
Ohh, right, the glasses. Yeah, the black-rimmed spectacles are unusual on a big-leaguer, especially since Bride doesn’t generally wear them off the field. When Bride tried contact lenses, as many players wear, “I hated them, I hated the feel of them,” he said. “So I wear these instead.”
He’ll wear them in a Twins uniform for now. Bride, acquired from the Marlins after Miami cut him last week, can play first and third base and last year was a reliable hitter with the Marlins, batting .276 in part-time play, with 10 doubles and 11 home runs.
He was off to a terrible start this month, though — 4-for-40, with 15 strikeouts and five walks — so the Marlins let him go. The decision took him by surprise.
“This early in the season, it definitely did. But in the end, you’ve got to perform in this game. I wasn’t hitting,” Bride said. “I had some good at-bats. I wasn’t as bad as [the numbers] look. I have confidence in my approach.”
He went home to Oklahoma while awaiting his next assignment and “had a really good session in the batting cage,” Bride said. “I’ve had some good talks with the coaches here about some adjustments, so I feel ready to go.”
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is eager to find out.