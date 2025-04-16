The Twins discovered a solution to their attendance issues. Cut the slapstick routine and show some life.
They played like a smart baseball team Wednesday afternoon. A smart, aggressive, fundamentally sound big league team.
And when things went sideways, they didn’t fold like a lawn chair. They steadied themselves and executed winning pitches and swings to claim the series against a quality opponent.
A 4-3 victory over the New York Mets in 10 innings at Target Field gave the Twins a two-game winning streak and three wins in four outings as they attempt to climb out of a deep hole.
“There was absolutely no quit,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “That was just all toughness. I loved it. I loved the aggressiveness that our team showed all day long.”
The performance wasn’t perfect, but the optics should have been pleasing to observers. The Twins ran the bases aggressively to put pressure on the Mets. They made timely defensive plays, including throwing a runner out at home and a heads-up unassisted double play by Edouard Julien with the bases loaded.
Griffin Jax’s eighth-inning hiccup put a smudge mark on the pitching staff’s otherwise stellar outing, but blowing a 3-0 lead wasn’t a death knell this time. Heaven knows, this team can’t afford to keep traveling down that path.