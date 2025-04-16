Twins

Twins beat Mets 6-3 despite Carlos Correa, Matt Wallner exiting with injuries

Bailey Ober continued the Twins’ string of solid starts, and team scored runs in five consecutive innings, matching their highest run total in a game since April 6.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 16, 2025 at 2:29AM
The Twins' Byron Buxton beats the tag by Mets catcher Luis Torrens to score during the fifth inning Tuesday night at Target Field. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

The Twins lost two key members of their lineup Tuesday, ran into an out on the basepaths to end an inning and popped up a bunt attempt when they considered a squeeze play.

Add it up and the Twins matched their highest run total in a game since April 6.

Go figure.

The Twins scored runs in five consecutive innings to earn a 6-3 victory over the New York Mets at Target Field. Bailey Ober continued the Twins’ string of solid starts, and finally the offense delivered some run support despite Carlos Correa and Matt Wallner exiting with injuries.

The fourth inning encapsulated some of the wackiness. With runners on the corners and one out, DaShawn Keirsey Jr., who replaced Wallner, attempted a squeeze bunt and popped the ball back to the mound. The next batter, Ty France, hit a ground ball to shortstop that should’ve ended the inning, but Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor committed an error.

Correa followed Lindor’s error with an RBI single to center, but France was thrown out attempting to advance from first to third base.

The Twins, despite some mistakes, created some of their own luck, too. Byron Buxton led off the fifth inning with a single to left field. He easily stole second and advanced to third on a groundout. The Mets drew their infield in, and Ty France hit a two-hopper directly at second baseman Luisangel Acuña, but it still didn’t matter with Buxton’s speed.

Running on contact, Buxton slid under a tag from catcher Luis Torrens. As soon as plate umpire Nestor Ceja signaled safe, Buxton jumped up, pumped his arm and let out a yell.

It was the first time the Twins won a game when the score was within three runs as Jhoan Duran notched his first save, which included an error in the ninth inning. They were previously 0-7 in games decided by fewer than four runs.

One inning before Buxton showed off his speed, the Twins pulled ahead after Trevor Larnach was hit by a pitch and Ryan Jeffers came within inches of a two-run homer. Jeffers lifted a sinker from Mets starter Tylor Megill to the top of the left field wall, the ball bouncing back into play. It was initially ruled a home run before a replay review turned it into an automatic double.

Harrison Bader drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single to third base.

In the sixth inning, Edouard Julien lined a two-out RBI single to left field. Brooks Lee, who replaced Correa, hammered an elevated fastball for his first home run of the season in the seventh. Lee had only one homer over his last 150 plate appearances and 42 games last year.

Ober permitted five hits and three runs across 6 1/3 innings. He was efficient, pulled after 77 pitches when he gave up back-to-back hits in the seventh inning with a three-run lead.

He didn’t throw more than 15 pitches in any inning. He surrendered a first-inning homer to Pete Alonso on his seventh pitch Tuesday, a sinker that caught the middle of the plate was blasted into the bullpens in left-center field.

After Ober retired his next seven batters, Juan Soto deposited a changeup for a solo home run that dropped beyond the right field wall to open the fourth inning. Soto has four homers in 11 career games at Target Field.

Ober has yielded 13 hits and five runs over his last 16 1/3 innings (2.76 ERA).

The top of the ninth inning started with an error when France dropped a throw at first base. There were two more near errors in the inning before Duran ended the game by striking out Lindor.

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

