Twins beat Mets 6-3 despite Carlos Correa, Matt Wallner exiting with injuries

The Twins lost two key members of their lineup Tuesday, ran into an out on the basepaths to end an inning and popped up a bunt attempt when they considered a squeeze play.
Add it up and the Twins matched their highest run total in a game since April 6.
Go figure.
The Twins scored runs in five consecutive innings to earn a 6-3 victory over the New York Mets at Target Field. Bailey Ober continued the Twins’ string of solid starts, and finally the offense delivered some run support despite Carlos Correa and Matt Wallner exiting with injuries.
The fourth inning encapsulated some of the wackiness. With runners on the corners and one out, DaShawn Keirsey Jr., who replaced Wallner, attempted a squeeze bunt and popped the ball back to the mound. The next batter, Ty France, hit a ground ball to shortstop that should’ve ended the inning, but Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor committed an error.
Correa followed Lindor’s error with an RBI single to center, but France was thrown out attempting to advance from first to third base.
The Twins, despite some mistakes, created some of their own luck, too. Byron Buxton led off the fifth inning with a single to left field. He easily stole second and advanced to third on a groundout. The Mets drew their infield in, and Ty France hit a two-hopper directly at second baseman Luisangel Acuña, but it still didn’t matter with Buxton’s speed.
Running on contact, Buxton slid under a tag from catcher Luis Torrens. As soon as plate umpire Nestor Ceja signaled safe, Buxton jumped up, pumped his arm and let out a yell.