Twins’ Carlos Correa, Matt Wallner exit game against Mets with injuries

Twins

Twins' Carlos Correa, Matt Wallner exit game against Mets because of injuries

The Twins’ Carlos Correa (left wrist) and Matt Wallner (hamstring tightness) walked off the field with injuries Tuesday.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 16, 2025 at 1:15AM
The Twins' Carlos Correa is attended to after he suffered a left wrist injury during the fifth inning Tuesday night at Target Field. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

The Twins already have enough trouble scoring runs, and within five innings Tuesday night, they lost Carlos Correa and Matt Wallner to injuries.

Correa fouled a pitch during a fifth-inning at-bat and immediately started shaking his left wrist. He loosened his batting glove as he stood outside the batter’s box, and he didn’t attempt any practice swings before walking off the field.

Brooks Lee finished Correa’s at-bat, lining out to shortstop, and Willi Castro moved to shortstop. Correa had hit an RBI single in the third inning.

Wallner exited in the first inning. He took a check swing on a fastball in a 3-0 count and reached on an infield single when he beat out a throw from New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos. Wallner took a few awkward steps after crossing the first base bag, and grimaced afterward.

After a short conversation with head trainer Nick Paparesta and manager Rocco Baldelli, Wallner walked off the field. The Twins announced he exited with left hamstring tightness, and he was replaced by DaShawn Keirsey Jr.

Wallner, who has reached base in 14 of his 16 starts this year, is batting .263 with five doubles, a homer, three RBI and a .373 on-base percentage.

The Twins' Matt Wallner, right, leaves the game with manager Rocco Baldelli and a trainer after sustaining a hamstring injury during the first inning Tuesday night.

Miranda injured

Before Jose Miranda appeared in a game with Class AAA St. Paul, demoted to the minor leagues Sunday, he was placed on the 7-day minor league injured list Tuesday with a left hand strain.

He sustained the injury during the Saints’ off day Monday shopping at Target. A case of water slipped from his grasp, and he felt pain when he re-grabbed it before it fell.

Miranda was sent to the minor leagues after he batted .167 with one extra-base hit in 36 at-bats, totaling zero walks and 13 strikeouts. He made an embarrassing baserunning blunder in last Saturday’s 4-0 loss, tagged out trotting to the dugout after he was ruled safe at second base in the eighth inning.

Twins celebrate Jackie Robinson Day

When the Twins played in Kansas City last week, Harrison Bader spent one morning at the Negro League Museum.

Bader visited the museum once beforehand, but he hadn’t played in Kansas City since 2022. It wasn’t lost on Bader he would don No. 42, like all players, about a week later to honor Jackie Robinson.

“Listen, everything about baseball, where we are today, is built on the history of it,” Bader said before Tuesday’s game. “Having times and days that are devoted to that history is extremely important. Just the reminder how lucky we are to do what we do, and under the conditions — not only baseball-wise, but from a society standpoint.”

The Twins had four Black players on their Opening Day roster, tied for the most among any team. Seventy-eight years after Robinson integrated the sport, 6% of the league’s players are African American, which represented an increase (5.7% last year) for the first time since 2018.

“My father talked about Jackie Robinson and the history of baseball my entire life, so I grew up in it,” said Bader, whose parents grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. “My love and admiration for not only Black baseball players, Jackie Robinson, the Negro Leagues, and understanding the history is extremely high. I love this day for so many reasons and I’m glad we get to do it.”

Etc.

* Reliever Brock Stewart (hamstring) started a rehab assignment at Class A Fort Myers on Tuesday, retiring two of the three batters he faced in 17 pitches. He tallied two strikeouts, sitting at 96 mph with his fastball, and he gave up an infield single.

* The Twins signed righthander Tyler Beede to a minor league contract Tuesday and assigned him to Class AAA. Beede, 31, made 13 relief appearances for the Cleveland Guardians last year and posted an 8.36 ERA across 14 innings.

* Sean Aronson, the Class AAA play-by-play announcer, called his 2,000th career St. Paul Saints game Tuesday in Des Moines, Iowa. Aronson, 47, has missed only 12 games since he started in 2007 when the Saints were an independent league team.

* One day after Twins pitchers committed two throwing errors, the team’s pitching staff conducted fielding drills before batting practice Tuesday. “It was on the calendar for about a week,” Baldelli insisted. “Doesn’t look like it was pre-planned, but it was pre-planned. We’re going to have that on the schedule fairly regularly. It’s something that we’ve done in the past a fair amount.”

* The Mets scratched Griffin Canning from his scheduled start Wednesday because of an illness. They didn’t immediately announce a new starter as they weighed a bullpen game.

