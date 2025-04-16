Twins’ Carlos Correa, Matt Wallner exit game against Mets with injuries

The Twins already have enough trouble scoring runs, and within five innings Tuesday night, they lost Carlos Correa and Matt Wallner to injuries.
Correa fouled a pitch during a fifth-inning at-bat and immediately started shaking his left wrist. He loosened his batting glove as he stood outside the batter’s box, and he didn’t attempt any practice swings before walking off the field.
Brooks Lee finished Correa’s at-bat, lining out to shortstop, and Willi Castro moved to shortstop. Correa had hit an RBI single in the third inning.
Wallner exited in the first inning. He took a check swing on a fastball in a 3-0 count and reached on an infield single when he beat out a throw from New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos. Wallner took a few awkward steps after crossing the first base bag, and grimaced afterward.
After a short conversation with head trainer Nick Paparesta and manager Rocco Baldelli, Wallner walked off the field. The Twins announced he exited with left hamstring tightness, and he was replaced by DaShawn Keirsey Jr.
Wallner, who has reached base in 14 of his 16 starts this year, is batting .263 with five doubles, a homer, three RBI and a .373 on-base percentage.
Miranda injured
Before Jose Miranda appeared in a game with Class AAA St. Paul, demoted to the minor leagues Sunday, he was placed on the 7-day minor league injured list Tuesday with a left hand strain.
He sustained the injury during the Saints’ off day Monday shopping at Target. A case of water slipped from his grasp, and he felt pain when he re-grabbed it before it fell.