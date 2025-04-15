Twins

Slumping offense, errors bite Twins, waste Joe Ryan’s start in loss to Mets

Joe Ryan struck out a season-high eight batters, but the Twins opened their three-game series against the Mets at Target Field with a 5-1 loss.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 15, 2025 at 2:33AM
Twins first baseman Ty France tosses his bat after striking out in the second inning against the Mets at Target Field on Monday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Two batters after Twins reliever Justin Topa surrendered a go-ahead run in the sixth inning Monday, an RBI double to third baseman Mark Vientos, he handed the New York Mets an extra run.

Topa induced a slow roller back to the mound, fielded the comebacker, then airmailed his throw to first base. Vientos scored from second base as the Twins, who lost 5-1 at Target Field, kept finding ways to compound their mistakes in one of the worst starts to a season in team history.

In front of an announced crowd of 10,240, the Twins aren’t hitting well enough to give away free runs and they’re not making routine plays. In the seventh inning, Luisangel Acuña dropped a bunt single down the third-base line. Twins reliever Jorge Alcala, one inning after Topa’s throwing error, whipped a wide throw to first base to move Acuña up an extra base.

Twins pitchers have committed six errors this season, almost all coming on throws to first base.

The price for those errors is typically immediate. Two batters after Alcala’s misfired throw to first base, Juan Soto lifted a two-run homer to center field that dropped just beyond the 23-foot-tall wall for his second home run since signing his record 15-year, $765 million contract.

The Twins own a 0-6 record in their series openers this year, outscored by 22 runs.

Mets starter Clay Holmes gifted a slumping Twins offense their best opportunity for a big inning in the fifth inning. With the Twins trailing by a run, Holmes walked two batters and hit a batter to load the bases with none out. Even when Brooks Lee squared to bunt — before he drew a walk — Holmes allowed the runners to advance on a wild pitch.

Christian Vázquez lined out to left field for a sacrifice fly, but that was all the Twins could produce. Holmes escaped with the score tied after a ground ball and a strikeout. The Twins had only two more baserunners over the final four innings, and one of them was erased with a double play.

Vázquez, who drove in the Twins’ lone run, exited in the top of the ninth inning after he took a foul ball off his right hand. He was checked by a trainer and attempted a couple of throws before he retreated to the dugout, replaced behind the plate by Mickey Gasper.

It was the ninth time in 14 games the Twins failed to score more than two runs.

The loss spoiled a strong start from Joe Ryan, who struck out a season-high eight batters. He completed only five innings with an inflated pitch count, giving up three hits, one run and two walks. The Mets constantly logged long at-bats against Ryan, including the first inning where he faced only five batters and still threw 27 pitches.

Ryan hopped on the mound twice and covered his face with his glove when he walked Pete Alonso in the first inning. He missed his spot with Vázquez set up on the other side of the plate, but the pitch appeared to clip the outside corner of the strike zone.

It took 66 batters before he issued his first walk of the season, then he responded by striking out four of the next five batters.

Ryan issued a five-pitch walk to Acuña, the No. 9 batter in the Mets’ lineup, to open the third inning. Acuña stole second base and scored when Alonso laced a two-out single through the left side of the infield, snapping Ryan’s 10-inning scoreless streak.

In the past week, Twins starting pitchers have allowed four earned runs in 37 1/3 innings (0.96 ERA). The Twins have a 2-5 record in those games.

Holmes, who converted from a reliever to starter this year, allowed two hits and two walks across five innings while striking out eight.

