Slumping offense, errors bite Twins, waste Joe Ryan’s start in loss to Mets

Two batters after Twins reliever Justin Topa surrendered a go-ahead run in the sixth inning Monday, an RBI double to third baseman Mark Vientos, he handed the New York Mets an extra run.
Topa induced a slow roller back to the mound, fielded the comebacker, then airmailed his throw to first base. Vientos scored from second base as the Twins, who lost 5-1 at Target Field, kept finding ways to compound their mistakes in one of the worst starts to a season in team history.
In front of an announced crowd of 10,240, the Twins aren’t hitting well enough to give away free runs and they’re not making routine plays. In the seventh inning, Luisangel Acuña dropped a bunt single down the third-base line. Twins reliever Jorge Alcala, one inning after Topa’s throwing error, whipped a wide throw to first base to move Acuña up an extra base.
Twins pitchers have committed six errors this season, almost all coming on throws to first base.
The price for those errors is typically immediate. Two batters after Alcala’s misfired throw to first base, Juan Soto lifted a two-run homer to center field that dropped just beyond the 23-foot-tall wall for his second home run since signing his record 15-year, $765 million contract.
The Twins own a 0-6 record in their series openers this year, outscored by 22 runs.
Mets starter Clay Holmes gifted a slumping Twins offense their best opportunity for a big inning in the fifth inning. With the Twins trailing by a run, Holmes walked two batters and hit a batter to load the bases with none out. Even when Brooks Lee squared to bunt — before he drew a walk — Holmes allowed the runners to advance on a wild pitch.