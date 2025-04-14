New York update: The Mets, who lead the NL East at 10-5, continue a six-game road trip after winning two of three from the Athletics in Sacramento. The Mets, who have won nine of their past 12 games, won 8-0 on Sunday. … OF Juan Soto, in his first season with the Mets, is hitting .250 with one run and four RBI. Soto, who hit 41 home runs and drove in 109 runs last season in his only season with the New York Yankees, is with his fourth team since the start of the 2022 season. … 1B Pete Alonso is hitting .321 with four home runs and is second in the NL with 18 RBI. … Holmes is in his first season with the Mets after 3½ seasons with the Yankees. Holmes, who averaged 66 relief appearances over the past four seasons, has made three starts this season — his first starts in the majors since his rookie season of 2018. … Megill, the brother of former Twins pitcher Trevor Megill, is 0-0 with 1.29 ERA in two career appearances against the Twins. … Canning, who is in his first season with the Mets after five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, is 0-2 in two career starts against the Twins. … OF Jose Siri (left shin contusion) sat out Sunday after fouling a ball off his shin in the Mets’ 3-1 loss to the Athletics on Saturday. X-rays were negative, but a stint on the IL is possible. … OF Jesse Winker (illness) has been limited to one pinch-hit appearance in the past six games. C Francisco Alvarez (fractured left hamate bone) and 2B Jeff McNeil (right oblique strain) are on rehab assignments and are nearing a return to the roster.