Rocco Baldelli ejected as Twins fall to Royals to stumble to 3-7 start to season

Simeon Woods Richardson pitched into the sixth inning but was called for a walk for a pitch clock violation, leading to a heated argument from his manager.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 8, 2025 at 2:33AM
Twins center fielder Byron Buxton collides with the wall after being unable to track down Jonathan India's double to start Monday night's game at Kansas City. India scored to give the Royals an early lead. (Charlie Riedel/The Associated Press)

KANSAS CITY, MO. – On Simeon Woods Richardson’s third pitch Monday night, Jonathan India drilled a line drive into the left-center field gap as Twins center fielder Byron Buxton gave chase toward the warning track.

Buxton failed to secure the catch, the ball deflecting off his glove, before he crashed into the wall with his left shoulder. Buxton was fine, remaining in the game without a visit from a trainer, but it’s been that type of start to the season for the Twins, who lost 4-2 to the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Two batters later, Vinnie Pasquantino dropped a fly ball into shallow left field, and the ball skipped past Twins left fielder Harrison Bader, who tried to barehand the ball after it bounced, and India scored after briefly stopping at third base.

The Twins have a 3-7 record, their worst start to a season through their first 10 games since they went 1-9 to begin the 2016 season.

Woods Richardson yielded eight hits and four runs in 5⅔ innings, just the second time a Twins starter has recorded an out past the fifth inning this year. After the Twins tied the score in the top of the second inning, the first three batters reached base in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI infield single from Kyle Isbel and a run on a force out ground ball that Bobby Witt Jr. gave no chance for turning a double play.

With a taxed bullpen from the previous two games, Woods Richardson stayed on the mound after throwing 94 pitches through five innings. After two quick outs in the sixth, Isbel hammered a first-pitch changeup over the right field wall for a solo homer and a 4-1 Kansas City lead.

Frustration boiled over for the Twins afterward.

After Isbel’s homer, plate umpire Nic Lentz called a pitch clock violation on Woods Richardson in a full count to India, which granted India a two-out walk. Woods Richardson stepped off the rubber with 7 seconds on the pitch clock when he apparently couldn’t hear what pitch catcher Christian Vázquez wanted through the PitchCom device in his hat.

Woods Richardson, realizing he wasn’t given a timeout, stepped back onto the rubber and tried to start his windup with 2 seconds left on the clock when Lentz raised his hands. Baldelli wagged his finger and stormed out of the dugout, stepping in front of Vázquez, who was already arguing with Lentz.

Baldelli was ejected for the first time this season, and the 15th time in his career, during a prolonged conversation with Lentz and crew chief Vic Carapazza. Baldelli kicked home plate as he returned to the dugout, then flung lineup cards onto the field as he walked down the stairs toward the visiting clubhouse.

Bench coach Jayce Tingler carried on a conversation with Carapazza as Woods Richardson exited the mound. Woods Richardson threw a career-high 107 pitches, only the second time he’s surpassed 100.

The Twins produced three hits in the second inning and four combined hits in the other eight. Willi Castro, who has reached base in all 10 games this year, hit a two-out RBI double to center field, but he was stranded at third base after Bader reached on an infield single.

BOXSCORE: Kansas City 4, Twins 2

MLB standings

In the ninth inning, the Twins left the tying run on first base in the against Royals closer Carlos Estévez. After France was hit by a pitch and Castro drew a walk, Bader lined a two-out RBI single to left field. Edouard Julien, pinch hitting for Vázquez, grounded out to end the game.

Matt Wallner hit a leadoff single in the third inning, and he was gifted a double on a fly ball lost in the lights in the fifth inning, but the middle of the Twins lineup — Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach — went hitless in a combined 12 at-bats.

When Wallner drew a leadoff walk in the eighth inning against Royals reliever Lucas Erceg. Correa struck out in a 12-pitch battle. Two pitches later, Wallner was thrown out trying to advance to second on a pitch in the dirt after the ball bounced up, hit Buxton in the face and sat directly in front of the plate for Royals catcher Salvador Perez.

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

