Rocco Baldelli ejected as Twins fall to Royals to stumble to 3-7 start to season

Woods Richardson yielded eight hits and four runs in 5⅔ innings, just the second time a Twins starter has recorded an out past the fifth inning this year. After the Twins tied the score in the top of the second inning, the first three batters reached base in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI infield single from Kyle Isbel and a run on a force out ground ball that Bobby Witt Jr. gave no chance for turning a double play.