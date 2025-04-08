Rocco Baldelli ejected as Twins fall to Royals to stumble to 3-7 start to season

KANSAS CITY, MO. – On Simeon Woods Richardson’s third pitch Monday night, Jonathan India drilled a line drive into the left-center field gap as Twins center fielder Byron Buxton gave chase toward the warning track.
Buxton failed to secure the catch, the ball deflecting off his glove, before he crashed into the wall with his left shoulder. Buxton was fine, remaining in the game without a visit from a trainer, but it’s been that type of start to the season for the Twins, who lost 4-2 to the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Two batters later, Vinnie Pasquantino dropped a fly ball into shallow left field, and the ball skipped past Twins left fielder Harrison Bader, who tried to barehand the ball after it bounced, and India scored after briefly stopping at third base.
The Twins have a 3-7 record, their worst start to a season through their first 10 games since they went 1-9 to begin the 2016 season.
Woods Richardson yielded eight hits and four runs in 5⅔ innings, just the second time a Twins starter has recorded an out past the fifth inning this year. After the Twins tied the score in the top of the second inning, the first three batters reached base in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI infield single from Kyle Isbel and a run on a force out ground ball that Bobby Witt Jr. gave no chance for turning a double play.
With a taxed bullpen from the previous two games, Woods Richardson stayed on the mound after throwing 94 pitches through five innings. After two quick outs in the sixth, Isbel hammered a first-pitch changeup over the right field wall for a solo homer and a 4-1 Kansas City lead.
Frustration boiled over for the Twins afterward.
After Isbel’s homer, plate umpire Nic Lentz called a pitch clock violation on Woods Richardson in a full count to India, which granted India a two-out walk. Woods Richardson stepped off the rubber with 7 seconds on the pitch clock when he apparently couldn’t hear what pitch catcher Christian Vázquez wanted through the PitchCom device in his hat.