Four-game series at Kauffman Stadium
All games on 830-AM, 102.9-FM and Twins.tv
Monday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Michael Lorenzen (0-1, 5.06)
Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (1-1, 2.25 ERA) vs. LHP Cole Ragans (0-0, 3.60)
Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Seth Lugo (1-0, 3.27)
Thursday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (0-1, 12.15 ERA) vs. RHP Michael Wacha (0-2, 4.66)
Twins update: The Twins called up reliever Scott Blewett on Monday and sent Darren McCaughan back to the Saints. Blewett has pitched 2⅓ innings for the Saints, giving up three runs. McCaughan made three relief appearances for the Twins, pitching twice in the Astros series. ... After playing just one night game in their first nine games, the Twins play six of their next 10 at night. … The Twins have won the season series from the Royals the past three seasons. The Twins were 7-6 against the Royals last season, but the Royals won the last four meetings, including a three-game sweep of the Twins Sept. 6-8 in Kansas City. … On Tuesday, the Twins will face a lefthanded starter for just the second time this season. IF Willi Castro has reached base safely in all nine games this season. … After the four games in Kansas City, the Twins return home for a six-game homestand against Detroit and the New York Mets. ... 3B Royce Lewis (hamstring), IF Brooks Lee (back), RP Brock Stewart (hamstring) and RP Michael Tonkin (shoulder) are out. Lee began a rehab assignment with Fort Myers on Sunday. Lewis resumed running over the weekend.
Royals update: The Royals (4-5) have played only three road games — going 1-2 in Milwaukee last week — as they play 10 of their first 13 games at home. … Since the start of the 2024 season, Bobby Witt Jr. is hitting .377 (126-for-334) at Kauffman Stadium, the best home batting average in MLB. Witt was 3-for-4 in the Royals’ 4-1 victory over Baltimore on Sunday. … Relief pitcher Daniel Lynch has not allowed a run in 26⅔ innings over his past 15 appearances dating to last season. That’s the longest current streak by a major league reliever. … Veteran 1B/OF Matt Canha, in his first season with Kansas City, is hitting .417. The Royals are the fifth team since 2022 for Canha, who is in his 11th MLB season. … The Royals acquired former Twins IF Nick Gordon on Saturday from Baltimore for cash considerations. Gordon, who hit .227 in 95 games with Miami last season, was assigned to Class AAA Omaha. ... RHP Alec Marsh (shoulder) and OF Dairon Blanco (Achilles tendon) are out.