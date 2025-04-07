Twins update: The Twins called up reliever Scott Blewett on Monday and sent Darren McCaughan back to the Saints. Blewett has pitched 2⅓ innings for the Saints, giving up three runs. McCaughan made three relief appearances for the Twins, pitching twice in the Astros series. ... After playing just one night game in their first nine games, the Twins play six of their next 10 at night. … The Twins have won the season series from the Royals the past three seasons. The Twins were 7-6 against the Royals last season, but the Royals won the last four meetings, including a three-game sweep of the Twins Sept. 6-8 in Kansas City. … On Tuesday, the Twins will face a lefthanded starter for just the second time this season. IF Willi Castro has reached base safely in all nine games this season. … After the four games in Kansas City, the Twins return home for a six-game homestand against Detroit and the New York Mets. ... 3B Royce Lewis (hamstring), IF Brooks Lee (back), RP Brock Stewart (hamstring) and RP Michael Tonkin (shoulder) are out. Lee began a rehab assignment with Fort Myers on Sunday. Lewis resumed running over the weekend.