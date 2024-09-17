Twins’ choice to demote Jorge Alcala came partly because of need for lengthier outings

After a week in limbo at his Charlotte home forced by the Baltimore Orioles’ decision to designate him for assignment last week, “I’m excited to be here. This is an opportunity to show the team that they’re not going to regret the decision,” the 30-year-old lefthander said. “I’ve got a little fire under my butt, and there’s some opportunity here to provide some innings where they’re needed. They’ve got a good team and an opportunity to get into the postseason. To be able to help in that way is awesome.”