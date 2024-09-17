CLEVELAND – Jorge Alcala’s subpar pitching over the past three months cost him his roster spot, to be sure. Only one relief pitcher in the majors, Tampa Bay’s Tyler Alexander, has allowed more home runs than Alcala’s eight since the All-Star break.
Twins’ choice to demote Jorge Alcala came partly because of need for lengthier outings
The Twins’ rookie-filled starting rotation had something to do with Jorge Alcala’s demotion to Class AAA St. Paul, which became official Tuesday
But the Twins’ rookie-filled starting rotation also had something to do with Alcala’s demotion to Class AAA St. Paul, which became official Tuesday. Entering Tuesday, Simeon Woods Richardson, David Festa and Zebby Matthews were averaging 4.0 innings per start in September, putting extra pressure on the bullpen to cover more innings on a regular basis.
And that played a factor in the Twins deciding that Alcala, a 29-year-old righthander, was more expendable than, say, Michael Tonkin, Scott Blewett, Ronny Henriquez or Louie Varland.
“Length is probably the main point,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said, one day after a long postgame meeting with Alcala to deliver the team’s decision. “We’re going to have games where we might need someone to throw three or four innings.”
That’s something that Alcala, whose ERA over the past month is 10.38, has never done in the majors, outside of a single three-inning stint in 2020.
Still, Baldelli said, “It’s hard to make some of these decisions when the time comes. Obviously I had to sit with him last night and talk through it. Not always the easiest of conversations, but sometimes a tough one has to be made.”
Alcala will remain with the Saints until their season ends Sunday and then will remain in the Twin Cities and continue his throwing program in case the Twins make the playoffs. Should they do so, he will likely be asked to report to Fort Myers, with a handful of potential injury backups, to remain available.
Irvin arrives ready
Cole Irvin, Alcala’s replacement, reported to the Twins on Tuesday ready to give them whatever he can in the final 12 games of the 2024 season.
After a week in limbo at his Charlotte home forced by the Baltimore Orioles’ decision to designate him for assignment last week, “I’m excited to be here. This is an opportunity to show the team that they’re not going to regret the decision,” the 30-year-old lefthander said. “I’ve got a little fire under my butt, and there’s some opportunity here to provide some innings where they’re needed. They’ve got a good team and an opportunity to get into the postseason. To be able to help in that way is awesome.”
It’s probably a bullpen role behind those young pitchers, but Irvin, who has made 93 career starts, including 16 this year, wouldn’t mind starting a game if Baldelli deems it necessary.
He’s not playoff-eligible, which disappoints him because he assumed all season he would pitch in the postseason for the Orioles.
“But it’s a new ballclub, new surroundings, time to make some new friends. I’m going to bring the energy, going to be positive, and make as many new friends as I can in a very short period of time,” Irvin said. “And then once it becomes the postseason, when we get there, it’s going to be a lot of cheerleader work on my end.”
Kepler’s return delayed
The tendinitis in Max Kepler’s left knee has healed. But late last week, he began experiencing soreness in his hip and groin, which has delayed his return to action.
“Max requested to get that reviewed by another doctor,” said Derek Falvey, the Twins’ president of baseball operations, and a magnetic resonance imaging test was done. The doctor “decided that the best thing to do was get a cortisone injection, which he got [Monday], and he has felt better ever since.”
There is still time — barely — to get the Twins’ longtime right fielder back on the field, Falvey said.
“We know the season is coming to a close here soon, so we’re targeting getting him into games this weekend in St. Paul. That would be the goal at present,” Falvey said. “It’s a core muscle, hip abdominal area issue, and he wanted to make sure it wasn’t serious. Obviously we’re running out of time. As long as his week goes well, then we’ll track toward games this weekend.”
Saints, Funderburk win
Payton Eeles went 2-for-4 and scored twice from the leadoff spot, and the St. Paul Saints beat the Indianapolis Indians 4-2 Tuesday night at CHS Field. Kody Funderburk, on a rehab assignment, earned the win with two innings of scoreless relief, striking out two.
Carlos Correa’s two-run single in the 10th gave the Twins a two-run lead, but host Cleveland rallied for three runs off Ronny Henriquez to send Minnesota to a crushing loss.