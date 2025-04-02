Ludtke, an Elko native and former Lakeville South High School standout, spent two seasons at Nebraska Omaha, leading the Mavericks in scoring in 2023-24 with 28 points on 11 goals and 17 assists. The 2023 third-round draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes and now property of the Utah Hockey Club had one goal in five games this season before suffering an upper-body injury Oct. 25 that required surgery. He missed the remainder of the regular season before returning against North Dakota for the first-round NCHC playoff series, in which he registered an assist. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Gophers.