Gophers

Ryan Chesley becomes sixth Gophers hockey player to turn pro since season ended

Gophers defenseman Ryan Chesley signs with Washington Capitals AHL affiliate in Hershey, Pa.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 31, 2025 at 3:58PM
Ryan Chesley (71) takes a shot against Wisconsin on Jan. 31 at 3M Arena at Mariucci. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Gophers men’s hockey team on Monday lost its sixth player who’s leaving early for professional hockey when junior defenseman Ryan Chesley agreed an amateur tryout contract with the Hershey Bears, the AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals.

Chesley is expected to sign a three-year entry-level deal with the Capitals at a later date, the NHL team said.

Chesley, a 2022 second-round draft pick, joins first-round picks Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis), Sam Rinzel (Chicago), Oliver Moore (Chicago) and Matthew Wood (Nashville), plus sixth-round pick Connor Kurth (Tampa Bay) in signing with collegiate eligibility remaining. Those six players produced 89 goals and 125 assists, which accounted for 57.8% of the team’s goals in 2024-25 and 47.9% of its assists.

Chesley, 20, had eight goals and 12 assists this season and led the Gophers with 73 blocked shots. The 6-1, 205-pound Mahtomedi native had 12 goals, 26 assists and 201 blocked shots in his three-year Gophers career.

With those six early departures and five seniors or graduate students leaving, the Gophers will have holes to fill on next season’s roster. Forwards Aaron Huglen, Mason Nevers and Nick Michel; defenseman Mike Koster; and goalie Liam Souliere have exhausted their eligibility.

Minnesota has seven recruits who have signed with the program, but that doesn’t necessarily mean all will join the team for the 2025-26 season.

• Forward Jacob Kvasnicka, a Burnsville native who has 13 goals and 18 assists in 54 games with the U.S. National Team Development Program’s under-18 team.

• Forward LJ Mooney, a West Mifflin, Pa., native who has eight goals and 26 assists with the USNTDPs under-18 team.

• Forward Javon Moore, the former Minnetonka High School standout who has 16 goals and 21 assists in 52 games with the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede this season.

• Forward Teddy Townsend, former Eden Prairie High School standout who has 12 goals and 27 assists in 51 games for Waterloo of the USHL.

• Defenseman Matthew Grimes, a Locust Valley, N.Y., native who has four goals and nine assists in 54 games for Sioux Falls of the USHL.

Related Coverage

Gophers

Another Gophers player leaves for NHL; Connor Kurth signs with the Tampa Bay Lightning

Gophers

NHL bound: Rinzel, Moore and Wood leave Gophers for NHL deals

Gophers

Snuggerud leaves Gophers to sign with NHL’s Blues

Gophers

Analysis: Frustration is a familiar feeling after Gophers' latest NCAA tournament exit

• Defenseman Jacob Rombach, a Blaine native who has three goals and 15 assists in 53 games with Lincon of the USHL.

• Defenseman Mace’o Phillips, a former Benilde-St. Margaret’s standout who has two goals and four assists in 51 games for the USNTDP under-18 team.

about the writer

about the writer

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

See Moreicon

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Medved’s first in-state Gophers scholarship offer goes to Wayzata’s Wiggins

card image

Wayzata junior star Christian Wiggins hadn’t received an offer under the Gophers’ previous coaching regime, despite his rising recruiting profile.

Gophers

Chesley becomes sixth Gophers hockey player to turn pro since season ended

card image

Wild

Moore and Rinzel each make their NHL debut with the Blackhawks

card image