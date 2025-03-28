Using the lens of Gophers coach Bob Motzko and a lot of national observers, the Minutemen’s winning goal came after Gophers defenseman Ryan Chesley was tripped by center Dans Locmelis, who grabbed the puck, skated down the ice and fed a backhand pass to Aydar Suniev for the winner. No call came from the officials on the trip, nor was there an earlier high-sticking call on Daniel Jencko, who hit Gophers defenseman Luke Mittelstadt up high immediately before feeding Suniev for the goal that tied it 3-3 in the third period.