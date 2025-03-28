COLLEGE HOCKEY INSIDER | RANDY JOHNSON
FARGO — The scene was chillingly familiar for the Gophers men’s hockey team in a cramped locker room at Scheels Arena early Friday morning. Players with tears in their eyes, some still sobbing, and others with anger across their faces.
Their season had just ended Thursday night in a 5-4 overtime loss to Massachusetts in the Fargo Regional of the NCAA tournament, and how it happened included Minnesota losing a two-goal third-period lead that carried a large dose of controversy.
If that sounds a lot like what occurred two years ago in Tampa, when Quinnipiac erased a two-goal deficit and beat the Gophers 3-2 in overtime in the national championship game, it should. History repeated itself in a way in Fargo, and the Gophers were on the wrong end of it again.
Thursday’s result sent UMass into Saturday’s regional final against Western Michigan, and how the game will be remembered depends on which lens you’re using to view it.
For the Minutemen, it was a gritty comeback triumph from a 3-1, third-period deficit. “The way the kids were playing in the third, it was pretty lopsided,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel, whose team outshot Minnesota 16-7 in the third period. “You could just feel it. I didn’t have to say much.”
Using the lens of Gophers coach Bob Motzko and a lot of national observers, the Minutemen’s winning goal came after Gophers defenseman Ryan Chesley was tripped by center Dans Locmelis, who grabbed the puck, skated down the ice and fed a backhand pass to Aydar Suniev for the winner. No call came from the officials on the trip, nor was there an earlier high-sticking call on Daniel Jencko, who hit Gophers defenseman Luke Mittelstadt up high immediately before feeding Suniev for the goal that tied it 3-3 in the third period.
“Two goals tonight,” Motzko said. “We all get the mandate from the NCAA on sportsmanship. I shouldn’t be sitting up here right now. Two goals tonight. Two.”