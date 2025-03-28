Gophers

Gophers men’s hockey team blows lead, loses in overtime to UMass in NCAA regional

The Gophers led by two goals through two periods before UMass roared back.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 28, 2025 at 4:51AM
The Gophers' Leo Gruba and UMass' Ryan Lautenbach clash at the boards during Thursday's game. (Brad Rempel/University of Minnesota)

FARGO – The Gophers blew a two-goal third-period lead, exacerbated by a strange situation involving their goalies, and rallied late in the third period to force overtime.

In the end, though, Massachusetts ended the Gophers season, winning 5-4 on Aydar Suniev’s second goal of the night 4:29 into overtime in the second semifinal of the NCAA Fargo Regional on Thursday night at Scheels Arena. The Minutemen advanced to face Western Michigan, a 2-1 double-overtime semifinal winner over Minnesota State Mankato, in Saturday’s regional final.

The winning goal came on a rush right after Massachusetts wasn’t called for tripping, drawing howls of protest from the pro-Minnesota crowd. Several fans threw cups and cans on the ice after the winning goal stood.

Jimmy Snuggerud scored two goals, including a third-period tally that sent the game to overtime, for the Gophers (25-11-4). Brody Lamb and Connor Kurth also scored for Minnesota, which got 32 saves from Liam Souliere.

Larry Keenan, Daniel Jencko and Francesco Dell’Elce also scored for UMass (21-13-5). Goalie Daniel Hrabal made 25 saves.

View post on X

The game took a U-turn in the third period.

UMass pounced on a Gophers turnover to cut the lead to 3-2 at 7:14 of the third. Suniev, alone in front of the net, took a pass from Jencko and beat Souliere.

Souliere left the game at 8:44 because of an apparent equipment issue that officials didn’t give him time to address. In came Nathan Airey, cold off the bench, and the Minutemen tied the score five seconds later when Dans Locmelis tipped in a pass in front of the net.

Souliere returned to the game at 12:07, and UMass continued to push the pace. That resulted in Dell’Elce beating Souliere for a 4-3 lead at 15:07.

Snuggerud, though, answered back by knotting the score 4-4 at 16:24. After a faceoff win by Moore, Snuggerud collected the puck and snapped a shot past Hrabal from the slot. The third finished with UMass outshooting the Gophers 34-28 through regulation and 16-7 in the period.

Neither team gained a territorial edge through the game’s opening five minutes. Snuggerud got free on a short breakaway at 6:09 of the first, but Hrabal made the save in front of the net.

UMass had a scoring chance at 7:22, but Souliere made a save on Owen Murray as he cut across the crease.

The Minutemen started getting pucks in deep in the Minnesota zone midway through the first before UMass took the game’s first penalty, with Bo Cosman called for interference at 13:01. Only 43 seconds later, Lucas Mercuri was called for hooking. But Gophers forward Matthew Wood was called for tripping three seconds into the two-man advantage.

Snuggerud blasted a shot from the left circle for a four-on-three power-play goal at 14:14, his 23rd goal of the season ending a four-game goal drought for the junior.

But only 20 seconds later, Keenan beat Souliere to tie it 1-1.

The Gophers took a 2-1 lead at 18:49 of the first when Lamb collected the puck after a faceoff and promptly wired it past Hrabal. The goal was Lamb’s 17th of the season and first since Feb. 22.

Minnesota outshot UMass 12-9 in the first period.

Gophers defenseman Luke Mittelstadt rang a shot off the post 1:07 into the second period as Minnesota pressured early. UMass responded by getting more zone time and challenging the Gophers’ zone exits.

Hrabal kept it 2-1 at 6:42 of the second with a big sliding save on a shot by Moore.

The Gophers started to push the pace midway through the second and forced Hrabal to make a trio of saves. A turnover by UMass in its zone nearly ended up behind Hrabal, but Keenan blocked a shot by Matthew Wood.

Minnesota stretched the lead to 3-1 at 14:07 of the second when Jimmy Clark fed a pass across the crease to Kurth, who deked Hrabal and backhanded the puck into the net for his 18th goal of the season.

The Minutemen went on the power play at 16:32 of the second when Gophers defenseman Cal Thomas was called for interference. Souliere made two saves as the Gophers killed the penalty.

Early in the third period, UMass started with increased energy and pressured the Gophers. Souliere was forced to make a scrambling save on Jencko at 3:37 as the pro-Gophers crowd roared.

In overtime, Snuggerud whistled a shot just wide 10 seconds in.

