FARGO – The Gophers blew a two-goal third-period lead, exacerbated by a strange situation involving their goalies, and rallied late in the third period to force overtime.
In the end, though, Massachusetts ended the Gophers season, winning 5-4 on Aydar Suniev’s second goal of the night 4:29 into overtime in the second semifinal of the NCAA Fargo Regional on Thursday night at Scheels Arena. The Minutemen advanced to face Western Michigan, a 2-1 double-overtime semifinal winner over Minnesota State Mankato, in Saturday’s regional final.
The winning goal came on a rush right after Massachusetts wasn’t called for tripping, drawing howls of protest from the pro-Minnesota crowd. Several fans threw cups and cans on the ice after the winning goal stood.
Jimmy Snuggerud scored two goals, including a third-period tally that sent the game to overtime, for the Gophers (25-11-4). Brody Lamb and Connor Kurth also scored for Minnesota, which got 32 saves from Liam Souliere.
Larry Keenan, Daniel Jencko and Francesco Dell’Elce also scored for UMass (21-13-5). Goalie Daniel Hrabal made 25 saves.
The game took a U-turn in the third period.
UMass pounced on a Gophers turnover to cut the lead to 3-2 at 7:14 of the third. Suniev, alone in front of the net, took a pass from Jencko and beat Souliere.
Souliere left the game at 8:44 because of an apparent equipment issue that officials didn’t give him time to address. In came Nathan Airey, cold off the bench, and the Minutemen tied the score five seconds later when Dans Locmelis tipped in a pass in front of the net.