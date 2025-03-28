Gophers

Minnesota State Mankato men’s hockey team falls to Western Michigan in OT, exits NCAA tournament

A goal by Grant Slukynsky 7:14 into the second overtime period moved top-seeded Western Michigan into the regional final.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 28, 2025 at 12:59AM
Minnesota State Mankato's Brian Carrabes (28) chases the puck during Thursday's NCAA regional game against Western Michigan. (abigail santos/Minnesota State Mankato)

FARGO – The goalies in Thursday’s first semifinal of the NCAA Fargo Regional men’s hockey tournament — Minnesota State Mankato’s Alex Tracy and Western Michigan’s Hampton Slukynsky — entered the game with goals-against averages of 1.43 and 2.05, respectively. That suggested a tight, low-scoring game was coming, possibly one that required overtime.

That’s exactly what happened at Scheels Arena.

Grant Slukynsky, older brother of the goalie, scored 7:14 into the second overtime, giving top-seeded Western Michigan a 2-1 victory over No. 4 seed Minnesota State. Hampton Slukynsky made 29 saves as the Broncos (31-7-1) advanced to Saturday’s regional final against the winner of the Gophers vs. Massachusetts late semifinal.

Tracy was outstanding for the Mavericks (27-9-3), making 42 saves. He was at his best early in the second overtime, making three massive saves on the doorstep, denying Tim Washe twice and Iiro Hakkarainen once at 3:53.

Minnesota State got a tying goal in the third period from Kaden Bohlsen.

Neither team gained a territorial advantage in a physical first period until Mavericks defenseman Jordan Power was called for tripping at 4:34. The Broncos tested Tracy with four shots on goal during the power play, but the Richter Award finalist made a big save in tight on defenseman Joona Vaisanen as Minnesota State killed the penalty.

At 9:56 of the first, Tracy’s sliding save on Broncos center Zach Nehring kept the game scoreless. Slukynsky answered with a big save on Evan Murr at 17:28 on a deflected shot.

Western Michigan’s best shot to score in the first came with 16 seconds left when Tracy denied Alex Bump on a two-on-one. However, Adam Eisele was called for slashing on the play, giving the Broncos 1:44 of carryover power play to start the second period.

The Broncos quickly made it 1-0 on the power play to start the second. After the Mavericks failed to clear the puck from the zone, Liam Valente fired a shot past Tracy 49 seconds into the period.

Minnesota State went on its first power play at 5:14 of the second when Vaisanen was called for slashing. Western Michigan’s penalty kill, tied for fourth nationally at 86.6%, gave up no shots on goal. Just after the man advantage ended, Slukynsky made an acrobatic save to deny Steven Bellini.

Western Michigan controlled the puck for most of the second period, continuously denying the Mavericks’ time with the puck and pushing them to the perimeter. The Mavericks made a push late in the period, and Slukynsky kept them off the scoreboard with 26 seconds left in the period, making a point-blank save on Josh Groll after a set-up by Rhett Pitlick.

The Mavericks tied the score 1-1 at 1:51 of the third when Bohlsen banged home rebound of a Zach Krajnik shot, bringing a jolt of energy into the arena. Western Michigan ended regulation with a 29-21 advantage in shots on goal.

Western Michigan nearly ended it at 15:24 of overtime, but Tracy made a spectacular glove save on Owen Michaels on a two-on-one rush. As the first OT ended, Tracy made a save in tight on Bump.

