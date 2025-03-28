FARGO – The goalies in Thursday’s first semifinal of the NCAA Fargo Regional men’s hockey tournament — Minnesota State Mankato’s Alex Tracy and Western Michigan’s Hampton Slukynsky — entered the game with goals-against averages of 1.43 and 2.05, respectively. That suggested a tight, low-scoring game was coming, possibly one that required overtime.
That’s exactly what happened at Scheels Arena.
Grant Slukynsky, older brother of the goalie, scored 7:14 into the second overtime, giving top-seeded Western Michigan a 2-1 victory over No. 4 seed Minnesota State. Hampton Slukynsky made 29 saves as the Broncos (31-7-1) advanced to Saturday’s regional final against the winner of the Gophers vs. Massachusetts late semifinal.
Tracy was outstanding for the Mavericks (27-9-3), making 42 saves. He was at his best early in the second overtime, making three massive saves on the doorstep, denying Tim Washe twice and Iiro Hakkarainen once at 3:53.
Minnesota State got a tying goal in the third period from Kaden Bohlsen.
Neither team gained a territorial advantage in a physical first period until Mavericks defenseman Jordan Power was called for tripping at 4:34. The Broncos tested Tracy with four shots on goal during the power play, but the Richter Award finalist made a big save in tight on defenseman Joona Vaisanen as Minnesota State killed the penalty.
At 9:56 of the first, Tracy’s sliding save on Broncos center Zach Nehring kept the game scoreless. Slukynsky answered with a big save on Evan Murr at 17:28 on a deflected shot.
Western Michigan’s best shot to score in the first came with 16 seconds left when Tracy denied Alex Bump on a two-on-one. However, Adam Eisele was called for slashing on the play, giving the Broncos 1:44 of carryover power play to start the second period.