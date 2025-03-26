Westby isn’t your typical 88-year-old. The Minneapolis native still plays hockey on an old-timers team more than six decades after he was a defenseman for the Gophers under legendary coach John Mariucci. He’s also known for scoring the winning goal in the 11th overtime for Minneapolis South in a 3-2 win over Thief River Falls in the 1955 state tournament. And in 2016, when he was a young pup of 79, Westby was named the USA Hockey Adult Player of the Year.