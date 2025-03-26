Mavericks at a glance: Champions of the CCHA regular season and tournament, Minnesota State (27-8-3) is back in the NCAA tournament after a one-year hiatus and for the first time under coach Luke Strand. The Mavericks have ridden the stout goaltending of Alex Tracy, a Richter Award finalist who leads the nation in goals-against average (1.43) and save percentage (.945). … Former Gophers forward Rhett Pitlick leads Minnesota State in scoring with 40 points on 13 goals and 27 assists, with help from Josh Groll (14-18-32), Adam Eisele (13-13-26) and Evan Murr (7-19-26). Minnesota State is 9-0-1 in its past 10 games, the best record of any team in the tournament, though the Mavericks haven’t played any team in the NCAA field.