NCAA Fargo Regional
Thursday and Saturday, Scheels Arena
No. 4 seed Minnesota State Mankato vs. No. 1 Western Michigan, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Mavericks at a glance: Champions of the CCHA regular season and tournament, Minnesota State (27-8-3) is back in the NCAA tournament after a one-year hiatus and for the first time under coach Luke Strand. The Mavericks have ridden the stout goaltending of Alex Tracy, a Richter Award finalist who leads the nation in goals-against average (1.43) and save percentage (.945). … Former Gophers forward Rhett Pitlick leads Minnesota State in scoring with 40 points on 13 goals and 27 assists, with help from Josh Groll (14-18-32), Adam Eisele (13-13-26) and Evan Murr (7-19-26). Minnesota State is 9-0-1 in its past 10 games, the best record of any team in the tournament, though the Mavericks haven’t played any team in the NCAA field.
Broncos at a glance: Western Michigan (30-7-1) won the NCHC regular-season and tournament titles and is riding a six-game win streak. The Broncos lead the nation in scoring (4.1 goals per game) and are allowing 2.1 per game, tied for fifth fewest. Broncos forward Alex Bump (23-23-46) of Prior Lake is tied for fifth nationally in goals scored and leads the nation with 225 shots on goal. Grant Slukynsky (9-26-35) of Warroad and Tim Washe (15-19-34) add scoring depth. Goalie Hampton Slukynsky, Grant’s brother, has taken over the starting job and has a 2.04 GAA and .918 save percentage.
No. 3 seed Massachusetts vs. No. 2 Gophers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Minutemen at a glance: Massachusetts (20-13-5) finished sixth in Hockey East in the regular season and lost in the tournament quarterfinals. The Minutemen were in the Ice Breaker tournament with the Gophers, losing in overtime to Nebraska Omaha and beating Air Force. Cole O’Hara (22-29-51) is tied for fourth nationally in scoring, while 6-foot-7 goalie Michael Hrabal has a 2.32 GAA and .927 save percentage. At an average of 192.7 pounds, UMass has the second-largest team by weight in the NCAA tournament. Cornell is at 193.5.
Gophers at a glance: Minnesota (25-10-4) shared the Big Ten regular-season title with Michigan State, then lost in three games to Notre Dame in the conference tournament quarterfinals. The Gophers last played UMass in the 2022 Worcester Regional, winning 4-3 in overtime. Jimmy Snuggerud (22-27-49) leads a group of six players with 25 or more points. Sam Rinzel (10-21-31) is the Big Ten defensive player of the year.