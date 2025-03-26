Sophomore forward Alex Bump of Prior Lake, a transfer from Vermont, leads the team with 46 points on 23 goals and 23 assists. He scored two goals in the NCHC tournament final against Denver, including the winner 22 seconds into the second overtime. If Bump has the puck on his stick, it won’t be there long. He leads the nation with 225 shots on goal, 44 more than the next-closest player.