Minnesota State Mankato, ‘sneaky good’ to say the least, back in the NCAA men’s hockey tournament

The Mavericks, in coach Luke Strand’s second season, lean on goaltender Alex Tracy, statistically atop the nation.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 26, 2025 at 10:36PM
Western Michigan's Alex Bump is a Minnesotan playing in an NCAA regional full of Minnesota ties. Bump, from Prior Lake, and his teammates will take on Minnesota State Mankato in the first round. (Al Goldis/The Associated Press)

FARGO - Luke Strand watched his Minnesota State Mankato hockey players put in the work last offseason and thought he might have something. Last fall, he confided in CCHA Commissioner Don Lucia that the Mavericks might be “sneaky good.”

They’ve been more than that — winning the conference regular-season and tournament titles. The Mavericks (27-8-3) are back in the NCAA tournament in Strand’s second season in Mankato, and they meet top-seeded Western Michigan at 4 p.m. Thursday in the first semifinal of the Fargo Regional.

“It’s been a good journey,” Strand said. “Our guys are excited about Season 3. … The guys grinded and worked and earned. They’ve done their part on that side. And as fortune’s had it, we’ve put ourselves in this spot."

Minnesota State is on an 11-game unbeaten streak, but Strand points to an ambitious nonconference schedule that included a trip to Michigan and a home series against North Dakota as an important challenge. The Mavericks split both series but learned a lot about themselves.

During their heyday earlier this decade, the Mavericks rode the goaltending of Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay to NCAA success. This year, they’ve got another shutdown netminder in Alex Tracy, who leads the nation with a 1.43 goals-against average and .945 save percentage. He’s a finalist for the Hobey Baker and the Mike Richter Award for the top goalie.

“It’s crazy to look at, like you look at all the trophies he’s up for,” Mavericks forward Zach Krajnik said. “He’s getting better every day. We have full faith in him.”

Minnesota State’s opponent, Western Michigan, has deep Minnesota ties, too. Coach Pat Ferschweiler is a Rochester native, and five Broncos are from Minnesota. Three of those are the stars of the team.

Sophomore forward Alex Bump of Prior Lake, a transfer from Vermont, leads the team with 46 points on 23 goals and 23 assists. He scored two goals in the NCHC tournament final against Denver, including the winner 22 seconds into the second overtime. If Bump has the puck on his stick, it won’t be there long. He leads the nation with 225 shots on goal, 44 more than the next-closest player.

“He’s a really exciting player,” Broncos forward Matteo Costantini said. “And it’s going to be a really good weekend for him.‘’

Sophomore forward Grant Slukynsky, a Warroad native and a transfer from Northern Michigan, ranks second on the team with 35 points. His brother, freshman goalie Hampton Slukynsky, is 7-1 since taking over the starting job after splitting time with former Wisconsin goalie Cameron Rowe. Hampton has a 2.04 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.

“Hammer is the most competitive guy that I know,” Grant Slukynsky said. “That’s what I’ve seen from every day since he was since he was born.”

Ferschweiler acknowledges that Chicago and Detroit are the Broncos’ primary recruiting area because of proximity, but he keeps a keen eye on Minnesota, too.

“We know there’s a lot of good players in Minnesota,” he said, “and there’s so many good players that Minnesota can’t keep ‘em all.”

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

