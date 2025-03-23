Gophers men’s hockey will open NCAA tournament against UMass in Fargo

Massachusetts (20-13-5) finished in sixth place in Hockey East and went 1-1 in the conference tournament, falling 3-2 in overtime to Boston University in the quarterfinals. The Minutemen are 5-2-3 in their past 10 games. The Gophers and UMass met in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Worcester Regional with Minnesota winning 4-3 on Ben Meyers’ goal 8:31 into overtime. The Gophers beat Western Michigan 3-0 two days later to reach the Frozen Four in Boston.