Gophers men’s hockey ousted by Notre Dame, has long wait until NCAA tournament

In six meetings against Notre Dame this season entering Sunday night’s decisive Game 3 of the Big Ten quarterfinal series, the Gophers men’s hockey team had given up the first goal to the Fighting Irish. Minnesota still was able to win four of those games.
The Gophers jeopardized their shot at a No. 1 seed by failing to get out of the first round of the Big Ten tournament against the last-place Irish.
They did it again on Sunday at 3M Arena at Mariucci, and this time it cost the Gophers dearly.
Jayden Davis, Grant Silianoff, Cole Knuble and Hunter Strand scored, and Owen Say made 38 saves as the Fighting Irish beat the Gophers 4-1 and advanced to the Big Ten semifinals against top-seeded Michigan State on Saturday.
With the loss, the second-seeded Gophers (25-10-4) won’t play again until March 27 or 28 in an NCAA regional tournament. That’s at least 17 days of no competition when teams are trying to hone their game for the national tournament.
The Gophers entered Sunday at No. 3 in the PairWise Ratings, the computer formula that the NCAA uses to select and seed its 16-team tournament. That put them as one of the four No. 1 seeds. But because the Gophers will sit idle, other teams, such as No. 4 Maine and No. 5 Western Michigan, will have a chance to pass them and possibly knock them into the No. 2 seeding band. The PairWise updates after each game is completed.
Matthew Wood scored a power-play goal in the third period for the Gophers, playing before an announced crowd of 4,642. Goalie Nathan Airey, making his second consecutive start, made 17 saves.
Notre Dame (12-24-1) kept its season going for at least one more game under coach Jeff Jackson, who is stepping away from the program after the season.
Notre Dame scored its first goal at 17:25 of the first when Airey made a save on a shot by Jack Larrigan but gave up a rebound. Davis found the puck and knocked it in at 17:25 of the first.
The Gophers outshot Notre Dame 14-7 in the first period and attempted 24 shots to the visitors’ 12, but Say made sure the Fighting Irish had the lead.
Notre Dame came out with more energy in the second period and started winning puck battles and breaking up passes.
Less than two minutes into the second period, Gophers center Aaron Huglen and Notre Dame’s Henry Nelson crashed into Minnesota’s net. Huglen lay on the ice for a couple of minutes, then was helped to the bench, putting no weight on his left leg.
Notre Dame stretched the lead to 2-0 at 3:44 of the second when Silianoff slammed home a rebound of a shot by Blake Biondi.
The Gophers went on the power play at 9:08 of the second when Axel Kumlin was called for cross-checking, but Minnesota couldn’t muster a shot on goal as Notre Dame killed the penalty.
The Gophers got their first shot of the third period 3:06 in, and started to pressure the Irish, spending more time in their zone. At 6:25, Say denied Luke Mittelstadt twice in front of the net.
Minnesota went back on the power play at 7:59 when Ryan Helliwell held Brody Lamb in front of the net. Wood responded by firing a shot from the right circle past Say to cut the lead to 2-1 at 8:07. It was Wood’s 17th goal of the season and 100th career point.
Knuble restored the two-goal lead at 12:09 of the third when he finished a rush by beating Airey with a backhander.
Gophers coach Bob Motzko pulled Airey for an extra attacker with 3:58 left in the third. Hunter Strand made it 4-1 with an empty-net goal with 2:20 left.
