Gophers men’s hockey ousted by Notre Dame, has long wait until NCAA tournament

The Gophers entered Sunday at No. 3 in the PairWise Ratings, the computer formula that the NCAA uses to select and seed its 16-team tournament. That put them as one of the four No. 1 seeds. But because the Gophers will sit idle, other teams, such as No. 4 Maine and No. 5 Western Michigan, will have a chance to pass them and possibly knock them into the No. 2 seeding band. The PairWise updates after each game is completed.