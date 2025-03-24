Colleges

North Dakota fires hockey coach Brad Berry after 10 seasons

Brad Berry won a national championship in his first season as Fighting Hawks coach but has only one NCAA tournament victory since.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 24, 2025 at 12:36AM
Brad Berry won a national championship with North Dakota in 2016 when the Fighting Hawks beat Quinnipiac 5-1 in Tampa, Fla., but since then UND has made only four NCAA tournaments with only one victory. (Chris O'Meara)

North Dakota fired hockey coach Brad Berry on Sunday, after the Fighting Hawks failed to make the NCAA tournament for the second time in three seasons.

Berry won a national championship in his first season as coach at his alma mater in 2015-16, when North Dakota beat Quinnipiac 5-1 in the championship game in Tampa, Fla. But the Fighting Hawks have had little postseason success since, with four NCAA tournament appearances and only one victory, coming in 2021. They have not appeared in the Frozen Four since Berry’s first season, when he took over after Dave Hakstol left to coach the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers.

“Coach Berry has had a tremendous decade run at his alma mater,” UND athletic director Bill Chaves said in a statement. “Not many coaches win a national title and he’s one of a very few. His time will be cherished, but today was the right time to move in a new direction for UND hockey.”

Berry went 227-119-35 with the Fighting Hawks, including 21-15-2 this season, with five NCHC Penrose Cups and one NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship. North Dakota’s season ended Friday with a 4-2 loss to top-seeded Western Michigan in the NCHC semifinals at Xcel Energy Center.

Chaves said Dane Jackson will serve as interim coach while a national search for a replacement will begin immediately.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See Moreicon

More from Colleges

See More

Gophers

Gophers men’s basketball coaching search continues as Medved, Colorado State fall on buzzer-beater in NCAA second round

card image

Coach Niko Medved and the Rams were ousted from the tournament on a last-second shot by Maryland on Sunday.

Colleges

North Dakota fires hockey coach Brad Berry after 10 seasons

card image

Gophers

Gophers men’s hockey will open NCAA tournament against UMass in Fargo

card image