North Dakota fires hockey coach Brad Berry after 10 seasons

Berry won a national championship in his first season as coach at his alma mater in 2015-16, when North Dakota beat Quinnipiac 5-1 in the championship game in Tampa, Fla. But the Fighting Hawks have had little postseason success since, with four NCAA tournament appearances and only one victory, coming in 2021. They have not appeared in the Frozen Four since Berry’s first season, when he took over after Dave Hakstol left to coach the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers.