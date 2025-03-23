Gophers

Signs point to Gophers men’s hockey team landing in Fargo for NCAA regional

College Hockey Insider: Minnesota appears in line to be either a No. 1 or No. 2 seed when the field is revealed Sunday.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 23, 2025 at 1:52AM
Gophers coach Bob Motzko and players watch as the NCAA tournament ends in 2024. Sunday the Gophers will learn the details about the 2025 tournament. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Because they lost the decisive Game 3 to Notre Dame in the first round of the Big Ten hockey quarterfinals March 9, the Gophers were forced to sit and watch as the conference tournaments played out and other teams jockeyed for NCAA tournament positioning. After that loss, Minnesota sat at No. 4 in the PairWise rankings, which projected the Gophers as the last No. 1 seed and likely targeted for the Fargo Regional.

Two weeks later, the Gophers (25-10-4) are still likely bound for Fargo. They entered Saturday at No. 5 in the PairWise, a mathematical formula that compares teams’ results, and they’re in line to be either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in Fargo. That depends on the outcome of Saturday night’s NCHC Final Faceoff championship game between Western Michigan and Denver. Should the Broncos, No. 4 in the PairWise, beat the Pioneers, they likely would be the top seed in Fargo. If Western Michigan loses, the Gophers likely would move up to the No. 1 regional seed.

The NCAA will announce its 16-team tournament field at 2 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU. Based on the results of the six conference tournaments, which award automatic NCAA berths to the winners, and PairWise, which the NCAA uses to pick its 10 at-large teams and seed the tourney, the field can be projected.

The six conference tournament champions are: Minnesota State Mankato (CCHA), Maine (Hockey East), Cornell (ECAC), Bentley (Atlantic Hockey), Michigan State or Ohio State (Big Ten) and Denver or Western Michigan (NCHC). The 10 at-large teams became set Friday night when North Dakota’s loss to Western Michigan in the NCHC semifinals secured an at-large spot for Penn State.

The NCAA uses a serpentine system with the PairWise to fill its bracket, with No. 1 facing No. 16, No. 2 vs. No. 15, No. 3 vs. No. 14, etc. The four regionals are in Fargo (Thursday, Saturday); Toledo, Ohio, (Thursday, Saturday); Manchester, N.H., (Friday, Sunday); and Allentown, Pa. (Friday, Sunday). Winners advance to the NCAA Frozen Four on April 10 and 12 in St. Louis.

Here’s what a bracket projection would look like before adjustments to adhere to selection committee rules. The higher seed in remaining conference tournament finals is projected as the winner.

First draft

Manchester, N.H., Regional

1. Boston College vs. 16. Bentley

8. Denver vs. 9. Providence

Toledo, Ohio, Regional

2. Michigan State vs. 15. Cornell

7. Boston University vs. 10. Ohio State

Allentown, Pa., Regional

3. Maine vs. 14. Minnesota State Mankato

6. Connecticut vs. 11. Massachusetts

Fargo Regional

4. Gophers vs. 13. Quinnipiac

5. Western Michigan vs. 12. Penn State

There are a few problems with this bracket.

  • Penn State must be placed in Allentown, and moving UMass to Fargo does that and breaks up two first-round intraconference matchups (Connecticut-UMass being the other).
    • Can attendance be improved and travel costs lessened by tweaks? Yes, by moving Minnesota State to Fargo and Quinnipiac to Allentown, the NCAA can have two teams travel by bus rather than fly. The committee has a history of packing regionals in Fargo and Sioux Falls with Minnesota teams, especially when host North Dakota does not qualify.

      Final projection

      Manchester, N.H., Regional

      1. Boston College vs. 16. Bentley

      8. Denver vs. 9. Providence

      Toledo, Ohio, Regional

      2. Michigan State vs. 15. Cornell

      7. Boston University vs. 10. Ohio State

      Allentown, Pa., Regional

      3. Maine vs. 13. Quinnipiac

      6. Connecticut vs. 12. Penn State

      Fargo Regional

      4. Gophers vs. 14. Minnesota State Mankato

      5. Western Michigan vs. 11. Massachusetts

      Randy Johnson

      College football reporter

      Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

      See Moreicon

