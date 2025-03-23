Because they lost the decisive Game 3 to Notre Dame in the first round of the Big Ten hockey quarterfinals March 9, the Gophers were forced to sit and watch as the conference tournaments played out and other teams jockeyed for NCAA tournament positioning. After that loss, Minnesota sat at No. 4 in the PairWise rankings, which projected the Gophers as the last No. 1 seed and likely targeted for the Fargo Regional.
Two weeks later, the Gophers (25-10-4) are still likely bound for Fargo. They entered Saturday at No. 5 in the PairWise, a mathematical formula that compares teams’ results, and they’re in line to be either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in Fargo. That depends on the outcome of Saturday night’s NCHC Final Faceoff championship game between Western Michigan and Denver. Should the Broncos, No. 4 in the PairWise, beat the Pioneers, they likely would be the top seed in Fargo. If Western Michigan loses, the Gophers likely would move up to the No. 1 regional seed.
The NCAA will announce its 16-team tournament field at 2 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU. Based on the results of the six conference tournaments, which award automatic NCAA berths to the winners, and PairWise, which the NCAA uses to pick its 10 at-large teams and seed the tourney, the field can be projected.
The six conference tournament champions are: Minnesota State Mankato (CCHA), Maine (Hockey East), Cornell (ECAC), Bentley (Atlantic Hockey), Michigan State or Ohio State (Big Ten) and Denver or Western Michigan (NCHC). The 10 at-large teams became set Friday night when North Dakota’s loss to Western Michigan in the NCHC semifinals secured an at-large spot for Penn State.
The NCAA uses a serpentine system with the PairWise to fill its bracket, with No. 1 facing No. 16, No. 2 vs. No. 15, No. 3 vs. No. 14, etc. The four regionals are in Fargo (Thursday, Saturday); Toledo, Ohio, (Thursday, Saturday); Manchester, N.H., (Friday, Sunday); and Allentown, Pa. (Friday, Sunday). Winners advance to the NCAA Frozen Four on April 10 and 12 in St. Louis.
Here’s what a bracket projection would look like before adjustments to adhere to selection committee rules. The higher seed in remaining conference tournament finals is projected as the winner.
First draft
Manchester, N.H., Regional
1. Boston College vs. 16. Bentley