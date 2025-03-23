Two weeks later, the Gophers (25-10-4) are still likely bound for Fargo. They entered Saturday at No. 5 in the PairWise, a mathematical formula that compares teams’ results, and they’re in line to be either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in Fargo. That depends on the outcome of Saturday night’s NCHC Final Faceoff championship game between Western Michigan and Denver. Should the Broncos, No. 4 in the PairWise, beat the Pioneers, they likely would be the top seed in Fargo. If Western Michigan loses, the Gophers likely would move up to the No. 1 regional seed.