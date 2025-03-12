The Roseau, Minn., native has five goals and 14 assists in 38 games for the Gophers this season and 32 goals and 41 assists in 149 career games. He has been solid in the faceoff circle this season, going 274-244 (52.9%). Huglen regularly skated on the Gophers' third line, with left wingers Erik Pahlsson or Beckett Hendrickson and right winger Brody Lamb.