Gophers senior center Aaron Huglen, who suffered a leg injury Sunday against Notre Dame, is not expected to return to action in time for the NCAA men’s hockey tournament, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Huglen, 24, was injured in the second period when he and Notre Dame’s Henry Nelson crashed into Minnesota’s net. Huglen lay on the ice for a couple of minutes, was tended to by medical staff, then was helped to the bench, putting no weight on his left leg.
The Roseau, Minn., native has five goals and 14 assists in 38 games for the Gophers this season and 32 goals and 41 assists in 149 career games. He has been solid in the faceoff circle this season, going 274-244 (52.9%). Huglen regularly skated on the Gophers' third line, with left wingers Erik Pahlsson or Beckett Hendrickson and right winger Brody Lamb.
Huglen was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL draft by the Buffalo Sabres and now is a free agent.
Big Ten award finalists
Gophers junior forward and sophomore defenseman Sam Rinzel each were named finalists for a Big Ten individual award on Wednesday.
Snuggerud, who leads the Gophers with 22 goals and 27 assists and is tied for third nationally with 49 points, is a finalist for Big Ten Player of the Year. He’s joined by Michigan State forward Isaac Howard (23-23-46) and Penn State forward Aiden Fink, who leads the nation with 51 points (23-28-51).
Rinzel, who has 10 goals and 21 assists, is a finalist for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He’s joined by Michigan State’s Matt Basgall (6-19-25) and Penn State’s Simon Mack (3-24-27).
