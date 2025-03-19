COLLEGE HOCKEY INSIDER RANDY JOHNSON
From the inaugural WCHA Final Four in 1988 to what will be the final NCHC Frozen Faceoff this weekend, St. Paul has been the capital city of college hockey during conference tournament time.
First at the St. Paul Civic Center and then at Xcel Energy Center, hockey fans from the Upper Midwest would flock to such matchups as Gophers-Badgers, UND-Denver and St. Cloud State-UMD in a two- or three-game tournament setting.
That changed starting in the 2013-14 season, the inaugural campaign of the Big Ten, which yanked Minnesota and Wisconsin out of the WCHA to start their own six-team conference when Penn State became a varsity program. That prompted North Dakota, Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State, Colorado College, Denver and Nebraska Omaha to join with Miami (Ohio) and Western Michigan to form the hockey-only NCHC.
The Big Ten and slimmed-down WCHA tried tournaments that rotated between St. Paul and Michigan venues for a handful of years, but attendance woes quickly ended that plan.
On Friday and Saturday at Xcel, it’s “Last Call in St. Paul” for the NCHC, which has played its tournament semifinals and final in St. Paul since 2018 after spending its first four years at Target Center. The NCHC will follow the Big Ten and CCHA in holding its tournament at campus sites, rather than one arena, starting next year.
“The event for the NCHC worked, but it didn’t thrive,” said the Grand Forks Herald’s Brad Schlossman, the dean of NCHC hockey writers. “It was good enough to keep it going, but it had no chance to being the same without Minnesota there and Wisconsin.”
Denver will meet Arizona State, and North Dakota will face regular-season champion Western Michigan in the last Frozen Faceoff semifinals on Friday, and the locations of three of those teams tell why the NCHC is going to on-campus sites. Tempe, Ariz., is roughly 1,700 miles from St. Paul. Denver is more than 900. And Kalamazoo, Mich., is about 550.