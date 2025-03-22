Colleges

Minnesota State Mankato defeats St. Thomas in CCHA men’s hockey final

The Mavericks won for the 10th time in 11 games and ended the Tommies' eight-game streak.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 22, 2025 at 2:47AM

Luigi Benincasa had a goal and an assist and former Gopher Rhett Pitlick assisted on two goals to help Minnesota State Mankato outlast St. Thomas 4-2 in the CCHA Mason Cup championship game Friday in Mankato.

The victory was the 10th in the past 11 games for the Mavericks (27-8-3), who had already earned a spot in the 16-team NCAA tournament field.

The Tommies (19-14-5), who had an eight-game winning streak ended, are in the final year of their transition to Division I and are ineligible for the NCAA tournament this season.

After a scoreless first period, Matthew Gleason gave the Tommies a 1-0 lead at 13:04 remaining in the second period.

The Mavericks scored twice in a 3½-minute span to take a 2-1 lead. Benincasa’s power-play goal with 9:20 left in the second period tied the score, and Kaden Bohlsen’s goal with 6:46 remaining in the second broke the tie.

The Tommies tied the score with 93 seconds left in the second period on a power-play goal by Laim Malmquist.

Evan Murr’s goal with 9:47 remaining in the third period gave the Mavericks a 3-2 lead. Josh Groll’s empty-net goal with 43 seconds remaining sealed the victory for the Mavericks.

MSU Mankato, which has won seven of the past eight CCHA regular-season titles, was 2-1-1 against St. Thomas during the regular season.

about the writer

about the writer

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Colleges

See More

Colleges

Minnesota State Mankato defeats St. Thomas in CCHA championship game

card image

The Mavericks won for the 10th time in 11 games and ended the Tommies' eight-game streak.

Sports

Men's March Madness tips off with Purdue, Creighton advancing: How to watch the best games, players

card image

High Schools

One of Minnesota's best high school basketball players picks next destination

card image