Snuggerud, 6-2 and 185 pounds with a blistering slap shot, finishes his three-year Gophers career with 66 goals and 69 assists in 119 games (1.13 points per game). He is one of only three players in Gophers history to score 20 or more goals for three consecutive seasons to begin his college career. He helped lead the Gophers to three NCAA tournament appearances, including a national runner-up finish in 2023 and a second regional final appearance in 2024.