Deadlock and disappointment as St. Paul fails to pick an interim city council member

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter will appoint a new member to replace former city council president Mitra Jalali after the council failed to agree on an interim member to serve her ward.
On Wednesday, council members split 3-3 for two interim candidates to replace Jalali, who abruptly resigned from her Ward 4 seat in January. With the tie vote for each candidate, neither will be appointed.
Council President Rebecca Noecker said she was disappointed the council could not reach an agreement. And some council members during the meeting complained the process became dysfunctional and opaque.
“I think that there’s a higher standard that we can hold ourselves to,” Noecker said.
The seat will be filled with an August special election, but the council was trying to appoint an interim member until then to serve Ward 4, which encompasses several neighborhoods including Hamline-Midway, Merriam Park, Saint Anthony Park, and parts of Macalester-Groveland and Como.
Four finalists were announced in March, but council members coalesced around Lisa Nelson, a member of the Union Park District Council, and Matt Privratsky, a clean energy lobbyist and former aide to Jalali.
But the process grew acrimonious last week.
On March 26, Ward 3 Council Member Saura Jost moved to name Privratsky to the interim seat while Noecker was absent. She drew rebukes from Council Vice President HwaJeong Kim and Ward 6 Council Member Nelsie Yang.