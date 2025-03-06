Three candidates are running to replace Mitra Jalali on the St. Paul City Council, for the Ward 4 seat that represents Hamline-Midway and Macalester-Groveland.
Three candidates announce for St. Paul City Council vacancy
Molly Coleman, Cole Hanson and Cristen Incitti are seeking the Ward 4 seat vacated with Mitra Jalali’s sudden resignation.
Jalali announced her resignation suddenly in January, after service as council president for a year and clashing with Mayor Melvin Carter over the most recent city budget.
The Ward 4 seat will be filled with a special election that has yet to be scheduled but likely will be held this summer.
Three candidates have filed to run for the seat:
- Molly Coleman, daughter of former Mayor Chris Coleman and the founder of the People’s Parity Project, a small progressive advocacy organization.
- Cole Hanson, former president of the Hamline-Midway Coalition and a public health educator with the University of Minnesota Extension.
- Cristen Incitti, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Minnesota.
All three are running on platforms centered on affordable housing and improving quality of life in the Midway neighborhood.
Jalali’s term had been set to end in 2028, so the three candidates will compete in a special election to serve out her term.
Jalali’s resignation is expected to be effective March 8, and city charter requires the special election to fill her seat be held within six months of her resignation, so by early September.
In the meantime, the City Council is accepting applications from Ward 4 residents to serve as interim council member until the special election, and an interim Ward 4 member will be appointed this month.
Molly Coleman, Cole Hanson and Cristen Incitti are seeking the Ward 4 seat vacated with Mitra Jalali’s sudden resignation.