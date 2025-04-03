NEW YORK – The Wild have enough trouble on offense without making life tougher on themselves.
When that happened Wednesday night against the Rangers, not even their best output in recent memory was enough.
They were blitzed on two turnovers and had one of their own goals called back because of goaltender interference in a 5-4 overtime loss at Madison Square Garden that continued their late-season slide.
They’ve dropped three in a row and five of their past six but tied the Blues at 89 points to reclaim the first wild card in the Western Conference; the Wild own the tiebreaker because they have more regulation wins.
“Everyone behind us is winning, so obviously it’s nothing we’re happy about,” forward Mats Zuccarello said. “It’s hard right now. Some mistakes end up in the back of our net. That happens.”
New York’s Vincent Trocheck scored the final go-ahead goal 24 seconds into overtime, redirecting in an Artemi Panarin feed, after the Wild’s Marco Rossi delivered the equalizer just 22 seconds into the third period.
That atoned for a messy second by the Wild after a solid first-period effort left them ahead 2-1.
First, K’Andre Miller sneaked a shot over goaltender Filip Gustavsson and under the crossbar 2:51 into the second to even the score.