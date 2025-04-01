Wild salvage a point but fall to Devils in shootout

NEWARK, N.J. – A better start wasn’t the fix.
Neither was a change in venue.
For the second consecutive game, the Devils had the Wild’s number, prevailing 3-2 in a shootout Monday at Prudential Center to sweep the home-and-home series.
New Jersey’s Paul Cotter and Jesper Bratt converted against Filip Gustavsson in the shootout, a shootout that followed an overturned goal by Cotter in overtime wiped out because the Devils were offside. Before that, Matt Boldy delivered the equalizer late in the third period to help the Wild bank a key point.
The Wild’s road trip continues Wednesday vs. the New York Rangers. By then, the Wild could have a new address in the standings.
Their fourth loss over the past five was their game at-hand over the Blues, meaning the Wild could drop to the second wild card in the Western Conference if St. Louis posts a 10th consecutive victory on Tuesday — the Blues play host to Detroit — since the Wild are currently ahead by only one point.
During this dip, the Wild have been undermined by an inconsistent offense, rare defensive lapses and a poor debut two nights ago against the Devils en route to a 5-2 setback at Xcel Energy Center.
They were much more assertive from the opening puck drop in Monday’s rematch, testing Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom four times in the first 3 minutes, 48 seconds, but then the Wild put just one puck on net over the next 11 minutes.