Wild salvage a point but fall to Devils in shootout

Matt Boldy scored late in the third period to force overtime, but New Jersey still won both games in the home-and-home series.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 1, 2025 at 1:53AM
Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) and Devils center Curtis Lazar (42) fight for the puck during the first period Monday in Newark, N.J. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/The Associated Press)

NEWARK, N.J. – A better start wasn’t the fix.

Neither was a change in venue.

For the second consecutive game, the Devils had the Wild’s number, prevailing 3-2 in a shootout Monday at Prudential Center to sweep the home-and-home series.

New Jersey’s Paul Cotter and Jesper Bratt converted against Filip Gustavsson in the shootout, a shootout that followed an overturned goal by Cotter in overtime wiped out because the Devils were offside. Before that, Matt Boldy delivered the equalizer late in the third period to help the Wild bank a key point.

The Wild’s road trip continues Wednesday vs. the New York Rangers. By then, the Wild could have a new address in the standings.

Their fourth loss over the past five was their game at-hand over the Blues, meaning the Wild could drop to the second wild card in the Western Conference if St. Louis posts a 10th consecutive victory on Tuesday — the Blues play host to Detroit — since the Wild are currently ahead by only one point.

During this dip, the Wild have been undermined by an inconsistent offense, rare defensive lapses and a poor debut two nights ago against the Devils en route to a 5-2 setback at Xcel Energy Center.

They were much more assertive from the opening puck drop in Monday’s rematch, testing Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom four times in the first 3 minutes, 48 seconds, but then the Wild put just one puck on net over the next 11 minutes.

Meanwhile, New Jersey got in a groove.

By 12:30 of the first period, the Devils’ momentum culminated in Luke Hughes’ shot, which came after Jake Middleton lost his stick and the Wild got out of position defensively – giving Hughes an open lane to walk into the left faceoff circle and wire a shot by Gustavsson.

The Wild had two chances to retaliate on the power play in the second period after Marcus Foligno drew two penalties, the latter on a breakaway that almost rolled into the net for the rugged winger who was elevated to the Wild’s top line after his Gordie Howe hat trick on Saturday. But the Wild blanked on both looks despite utilizing an all-forward top unit; New Jersey’s power play went 0-for-2.

Finally, 2:57 into the third period, the Wild capitalized against Markstrom (27 saves) when Vinnie Hinstroza deflected in a Middleton shot. The goal was Hinostroza’s fifth in 21 games with the Wild since the team added him off waivers from the Predators in February.

The Devils almost answered back on the very next shift when the rebound from a Brett Pesce shot landed on Gustavsson’s back before Gustavsson shifted deeper into his crease, but the play was reviewed, and no goal was the verdict.

New Jersey didn’t stop applying pressure and after the Wild won a defensive-zone draw, Justin Brazeau lost the puck trying to exit the zone and the Devils went the other way, with Stefan Noesen setting up Nico Hischier for a redirect at 9:12 after Hischier scored a hat trick on Saturday. Hischier has 34 goals on the season.

But the action extended after Boldy backhanded in a puck that caromed to him off Foligno’s skate with 2:08 left in regulation for his 100th career goal.

Mats Zuccarello and Boldy were denied in the shootout.

Gustavsson, who was making a third consecutive start since welcoming another son, Lage, last Wednesday, finished with 26 saves.

The Wild do have injured forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek with them on the road, but neither is expected to play on the three-game trip to the New York City metropolitan area as they continue to recover from their respective lower-body injuries.

They also won’t have Zeev Buium suiting up for them any time soon should the prized prospect choose to turn pro.

Buium and the University of Denver advanced to the Frozen Four, which begins April 10 in St. Louis, after the Pioneers defeated Boston College on Sunday in a rematch of last season’s final that Denver also won. The defenseman scored an empty-netter to polish off the 3-1 victory after having a goal overturned earlier in the game.

