There is a popular sports question in these parts every August, when glimpses of new talent are being seen in exhibition games and the Purple Faithful are in a mood to share their optimism with others.
The conversation starter is this: “How do you think the Vikings are going to do this season?”
You can either nod and say, “This is the season when they will win that Super Bowl,” or offer a sincere answer, which in my case has become:
“Tell me how many starters are going to be injured and miss most of the schedule. Two? Assuming it’s not the quarterback, they have a shot at a home playoff game. Five? They won’t be among the 43.75 percent of teams in the playoffs.”
The injury factor always has been the great unknown in football, including the NFL. I’m thinking the realization that it was the be-all came in 2016, which was Mike Zimmer’s third season as the Vikings head coach.
The Purple had gone from 7-9 in 2014 to 11-5 in 2015 and a playoff appearance as underdogs to Seattle at TCF Bank Stadium. You might remember it was cold that day and Blair Walsh missed a 27-yard field goal.
We were all in on Zimmer’s feisty demeanor and filled with optimism entering the 2016 season. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a serious leg injury in a preseason practice. Adrian Peterson had a bad knee. The offensive line was obliterated, to the point of desperation that poor, worn-out Jake Long was here for a bit to play offensive tackle.
Uff da. Going 8-8 was almost miraculous.