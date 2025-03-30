Back-to-back games against the same team this late in the season has the look of a playoff primer.
The opener had the feel, too.
After an early deficit, late fumble and plenty of pushing and shoving in between, the Wild were denied 5-2 by the Devils on Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center, costing them in the standings.
Earlier in the evening, the Blues won their ninth straight game to tie the Wild in points at 87. The Wild only held on to the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference because they’ve played one fewer game.
Their home-and-home concludes Monday in New Jersey, where the Wild begin a three-game road trip. Just eight games remain in the regular season.
Trailing 3-1 after Nico Hischier scored his second of the game 3 minutes, 3 seconds into the third period, the Wild moved closer on a Ryan Hartman shot at 5:22, but their rally fizzled when Hischier completed a hat trick on the power play with 5:10 remaining to overshadow Marcus Foligno’s Gordie Howe hat trick.
Tomas Tatar added a fifth with 3:14 to go.
This was the Wild’s third loss in their past four games, and they fell behind during the first minute.