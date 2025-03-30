In just his second game back from missing five injured, Foligno continued to be a factor, getting in on the forecheck and then checking Brian Dumoulin into the boards. Kovacevic immediately approached Foligno after the hit, and the two dropped the gloves. The Wild actually received a power play from the sequence, with Kovacevic getting dinged with an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty, but they blanked and went 0-for-2 overall on the power play.