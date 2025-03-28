Back in mid-December, the Wild were leading the NHL and the playoffs felt like a foregone conclusion. The idea of playing for points to stay ahead in the Western Conference race this late in the season would have been concerning.
Contexts change and at lightning speed in the NHL, where a team is a few injuries away from having its cushion chipped, or a two-week win streak shy of catching up.
But what matters most stays the same: The Wild are in contention, and they’re embracing it.
“If you told me this is where we’d be early in the season, I’ll take it,” alternate captain Marcus Foligno said. “It’s good for our team, the mentality of it. Going into playoffs and going down this stretch of pressure games just molds you a little bit [to get] ready for that experience.
“So, this is the shot in the arm that we need. Everyone in here is willing to take it on.”
The Wild’s second-half slide was at risk of sinking to a new low after back-to-back losses to Dallas and Vegas.
St. Louis had stormed within two points, and the Blues would have tied the Wild for the first of two wild-card berths if the Wild didn’t hold their ground with a 4-2 comeback win over Washington on Thursday night.
“I just liked the way we played,” Foligno said. “We competed. Loose pucks in our zone, we skated to. We didn’t hope it would come to us. That’s a big thing.”