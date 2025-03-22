The first three minutes of intermission is when Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson will rehash the game if he’s curious to know more about the action.
He’ll watch on a computer, study in slow-mo, and notice what he could have done differently.
Then Gustavsson will start talking about “random stuff,” like going through the alphabet and assigning an animal, car or country to each letter — a tally he, fellow goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and assistant equipment manager Matt Benz will keep all night.
“It’s more physically tiring to practice,” Gustavsson said, “but more mentally tiring to play games because you’re just focused from 7 o’clock until 9:30, and you just have those maybe 10 minutes in between periods you can think about something completely different.”
Gustavsson is scheduled to make a career-high sixth consecutive start Saturday afternoon when the Wild wrap up their season-long, seven-game homestand against Buffalo.
As technically sharp as Gustavsson has been lately — and he’s been one of the best in the NHL since the calendar flipped to March — he’s been just as dialed in between the ears, a taxing side of the job that Gustavsson balances in-game and between periods.
“His engagement in the game is good regardless of what’s going on,” Wild coach John Hynes said.
While the puck is in play, Gustavsson is keeping track of who’s on the ice for the opposition.