The Wild take a look around and realize: Not much has been lost amid the losses

Mats Zuccarello thought he was playing terribly.
“I couldn’t feel it the whole game,” he said.
That’s why the Wild’s resident playmaker hurled the puck toward the net, “because I knew that I’m not gonna find anyone with my passes.”
So, when his shot flew by Los Angeles goaltender Darcy Kuemper during a late third-period power play and broke a 1-1 tie, Zuccarello pumped his arms and beamed as his Wild teammates surrounded him.
“I know I’m old,” the veteran winger said. “But I can still be happy and emotional when we as a team play hard and we get a win that way.”
The Wild’s 3-1 comeback vs. the Kings on Monday at Xcel Energy Center was worth celebrating.
Los Angeles had defeated the Wild twice earlier this season for two of their most uncharacteristic performances, and the Kings were rolling — winning five in a row and coming off back-to-back shutouts.
Factor in the Wild’s scoring struggles, and what could have been a nightmare matchup became a reality check: As grim as the Wild’s woes felt at times over the previous five games, they are comfortably in a playoff position with a month to go.