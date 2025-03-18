The Wild take a look around and realize: Not much has been lost amid the losses

Colorado took over the Wild’s long-held third-place post in the Central Division and has shown no sign of slowing down. But a demotion to the first wild-card seed in the Western Conference came with a healthy buffer that hasn’t wavered much despite the Wild picking up only five out of the past 12 points up for grabs. They’re eight points ahead of their closest competition after starting 2-2-1 on their seven-game homestand, which continues Wednesday in a nationally televised TNT clash with Seattle.