Wild begin seven-game homestand with 3-1 loss to last-place Penguins

The Wild kicked off a season-long, seven-game homestand Sunday afternoon by stalling 3-1 to the lowly Penguins at Xcel Energy Center in another timid display from their offense.
It was the fourth time in seven games that the Wild were held to only one goal.
Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin capitalized with 4 minutes, 38 seconds left in the second period, stuffing in a near-post shot on the power play (1-for-2).
Sidney Crosby then doubled the Penguins’ lead at 9:19 of the third when he put back a rebound.
The Wild’s power play had ample opportunity to take over, getting six chances including a four-minute look earlier in the second, but they converted just once on a Ryan Hartman shot off a 4-on-1 break for the Wild at 14:54.
Crosby dumped his second goal of the game into an empty net with 1:13 remaining.
Goaltender Tristan Jarry, who hadn’t played in the NHL since Jan. 14 and had given up 13 goals over his past three games in the minors, made 30 saves. He also assisted on Crosby’s empty-netter.
At the other end, Marc-Andre Fleury had 20 stops against his former team in his 1,015th start, which moved him into sole possession of second all-time.
