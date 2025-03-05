Old friends Ryan Hartman and Vinnie Hinostroza reunited with Wild

SEATTLE — When Ryan Hartman wasn’t around the Wild, his teammates still thought he was in the locker room.
Ryan Hartman returns to Wild lineup to play again with good buddy Vinnie Hinostroza
Hartman was back in action after a suspension, during which Hinostroza joined the team via trade.
But their appearance isn’t all that’s similar between Hartman and Vinnie Hinostroza.
After growing up playing hockey and football with each other, the two were drafted a year apart by Chicago and started their pro careers with the same minor-league team.
Now, they’re linemates on the Wild after Hartman returned to action Tuesday in the 4-3 win at Seattle, giving the friends a full-circle moment in their decades-long journey together.
“It’s something that you don’t see happen too often,” Hinostroza said. “So, hopefully we can keep our chemistry going, put together some really good games here, and work toward playoffs.
“Battling with a team is extra special and when you’re doing it with one of your best friends, it’s super cool, too.”
Hartman has known Hinostroza “since as long as I can remember.”
Before they suited up for the Chicago Mission, they were on opposing mite teams, and “I remember he beat me in the state championship one year,” Hinostroza said, when they were 8 years old.
Hartman went on to play junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League, while Hinostroza chose the college route with Notre Dame, but they reunited with Rockford in the American Hockey League after Hinostroza was drafted in 2012 by the Blackhawks and Hartman 2013.
After Hartman skated in his first NHL game with Chicago on Feb. 13, 2015, Hinostroza made his debut eight months later, and they spent most of the next two seasons with the Blackhawks.
“We lived together in Rockford in the same house and were linemates in Chicago,” said Hartman, who was also roommates with Hinostroza on the road and had Hinstroza as a groomsman in his wedding. “Then obviously we both go our own ways for a while, and now we’re back together. I’ve been excited that he’s been here.
“It was tough because I wasn’t able to play right when he got here. But I’m going to take advantage of this, for sure.”
The Wild added Hinostroza, 30, off waivers from Nashville after Hartman was suspended last month for roughing Ottawa’s Tim Stützle, a suspension that was reduced from 10 games to eight after Hartman appealed to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.
Against the Kraken, Hinostroza scored his fourth goal in eight games — fulfilling Joel Eriksson Ek’s net-front presence while Eriksson Ek is sidelined with injury.
“He’s been playing great,” Hartman said. “He deserves to be in the NHL. Obviously, he did some really good things to start the year in Milwaukee, and then he got his opportunity and took advantage of it in Nashville, and obviously he’s here now and he’s taken full advantage again.”
As for Hartman, 30, he assisted on the Wild’s second goal vs. Seattle in his first game back after President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin said he expected Hartman’s “best behavior” upon his return.
“He knows more than anybody he has to do a better job, and I think maybe we can do a better job of helping him,” Guerin said. “So can his teammates in the moment getting to him and calming him down. That’s a responsibility that we all have, that we can all help him with, but there’s no more leeway.”
While out, Hartman went through what he called a “mini training camp,” and there’s an opportunity for him to solidify the Wild up the middle with Eriksson Ek hurt; Hartman centered Hinostroza and Marcus Foligno for most of Tuesday’s game.
“Obviously, I gotta clean some things up and look in the mirror at times and see that it’s not fun to be sitting on the sidelines,” said Hartman, who has seven goals and 11 assists through 49 games. “I understand the game of hockey and when I’m playing well and not playing well and when things affect other people.
“I want to be a leader on this team, and I think I am, and I need to play the game, play it hard, play it the right way.”
A familiar face who knows Hartman’s “game better than a lot of people,” is alongside him.
“It’s super special for us to start our pro careers together, playing in Rockford together, playing in Chicago together,” Hinostroza said. “So, to be able to do it a second time is really special.
“This time around, we’re married, we’re starting our families, we have kids. So, yeah, it’s just extra special.”
