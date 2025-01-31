Wild’s Marc-Andre Fleury gets hometown hero treatment — and a shutout — in Montreal

Fleury, who will retire after the season, is now just one appearance away from tying Roberto Luongo for second all-time in games (1,043), and after three more starts he’ll match Luongo for second in that category, too, at 1,014, looming milestones that’ll join the others: The 40-year-old is already the second-winningest goaltender in NHL history with the second-most time on ice and most shootout victories (66) during a Hall of Fame career that also includes three Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh and a Vezina Trophy with Vegas as the league’s top goalie after getting drafted first overall in 2003.