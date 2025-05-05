With interest in Lynx and WNBA growing, so are options to see preseason games

A year ago, the Lynx opened the 2024 preseason against Chicago at Target Center.
If you weren’t in the crowd, you couldn’t watch it. No streaming, no local TV, no national TV for a game that featured promising teams with three of the top eight picks in the WNBA draft.
So Alli Schneider, a local Lynx season-ticket holder, streamed the game on her X account. As many as 200,000 watched it live. In the ensuing days, the post was viewed more than 2.5 million times.
Finally, the league got it.
On Tuesday night in Chicago, the Lynx, coming off a trip to the WNBA Finals, will open the 2025 preseason against the Sky. The exhibition game will be available on FanDuel Sports Network North, the first time the local outlet will show preseason games. Around the WNBA, the league has four preseason games on national TV. And, combining cable, broadcast TV and streaming (the WNBA is offering a free preview to the league pass), fans can watch every preseason game played.
As so often seems to happen, the WNBA is reacting to a phenomenon rather than anticipating it. On this point Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve agrees.
“I would,” she said. “I thought there would be a real understanding of the players that were coming into the league and their popularity. I think it’s unfortunate we didn’t see it last year, no question about that. But we’re glad it’s here now.”
Last year, Caitlin Clark‘s rookie season with the Indiana Fever caused a swell of interest in the WNBA. This year, former Hopkins star Paige Bueckers — the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings — could have a similar impact.