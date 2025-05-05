With interest in Lynx and WNBA growing, so are options to see preseason games

On Tuesday night in Chicago, the Lynx, coming off a trip to the WNBA Finals, will open the 2025 preseason against the Sky. The exhibition game will be available on FanDuel Sports Network North, the first time the local outlet will show preseason games. Around the WNBA, the league has four preseason games on national TV. And, combining cable, broadcast TV and streaming (the WNBA is offering a free preview to the league pass), fans can watch every preseason game played.