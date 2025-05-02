Diamond Miller, the WNBA No. 2 pick two years ago, must work her way back into Lynx rotation

Through a year of pain, injury, surgery, rehab and waiting, Diamond Miller has learned doing all the right things doesn’t guarantee a good result
“I can’t control everything,’’ said Miller, who is about to start her third season with the Minnesota Lynx. “I can do my exercises, my [physical therapy]. But if an injury happens, it happens. You have to roll with the punches.’’
Miller turned 24 in February. The 6-3 guard/forward was a star at Maryland, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft behind Aliyah Boston. As a rookie with the Lynx, Miller played in 32 games, all starts, and averaged 12.1 points while being named to the league’s all-rookie team.
The idea was to build off that with a season in Europe. That dream ended after one game, a left knee injury, a return to the States, surgery, an entire winter of rehab.
Last season, Miller started the first three games before injuring her right knee, requiring another procedure. By the time she was ready to return, Bridget Carleton was having a career year, the Lynx had won 11 of 13 games and coach Cheryl Reeve had settled on a rotation that would take Minnesota to the No. 2 seed and a march to the league finals.
Miller, to a large extent, became a spectator.
“Honestly, what happened to me last year was something I never experienced in my whole career,’’ Miller said. “And it was hard. If anyone asks I’m going to tell them Year 2 was hard.
“The team was very good, so that was a distraction from what I was going through. I’m just happy that, if I had 10 percent of myself, I gave that 10 percent. … But the good thing about sports is the next year everything can change.’’