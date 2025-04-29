Karlie Samuelson hopes to find a home with Lynx

Not surprisingly, Karlie Samuelson had doubts her WNBA dream would come true. Perhaps ironically, it only happened after she let that dream go.
Samuelson is a 6-0, sharpshooting guard acquired by the Lynx in a trade with Washington. She played at Stanford with Lynx center Alanna Smith, and their paths to permanence in the WNBA are similar.
Both were rather long.
Samuelson went undrafted in 2017. Over the next five years — she didn’t play in the league in 2020 — she played for four teams.
“I’ve signed a lot of hardship [contracts] in my life,” Samuelson said Wednesday.
She appeared in only 42 games over five years, was out of the league in 2020 and played only one game, for Phoenix, in 2022.
“I had doubts,” Samuelson said. “You start to think, ‘OK, I’ve gotten better every year. I’ve played overseas. Maybe the odds are against me.’ I just got to the point where I just love to play.”
Samuelson decided the joy of playing — even if it was only overseas — would be enough.