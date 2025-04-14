Sports

Lynx trade 2026 first round pick for shooting guard Karlie Samuelson

The WNBA veteran played last season for the Washington Mystics.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 14, 2025 at 5:13PM
Karlie Samuelson is the newest member of the Lynx. (Associated Press)

The Minnesota Lynx continued to make moves heading into tonight’s WNBA draft.

The latest: The Lynx traded the 2026 first-round pick acquired from Chicago in Sunday’s deal to Washington for 6-foot guard-forward Karlie Samuelson.

The pick from Chicago was acquired in exchange for the No. 11 pick in Monday’s first-round. So, essentially, the team acquired a veteran sharp-shooter with a career .397% three-point shooting percentage in exchange for the second-to-last pick in Monday’s draft.

Considering the Lynx roster, it is a move that makes sense with a new CBA pending; just about every significant WNBA player will be a free agent after the coming season.

The Lynx have all five starters and seven of their top eight players back from the 2024 team that made it to Game 5 of the WNBA Finals.

The only significant loss from that group was three-point shooting wing Cecilia Zandalasini, who was taken by Golden State in the expansion draft.

Samuelson, 29, would seem to fit that roster spot well. The former Stanford star — an older sister of Katie Lou Samuelson, who played with Lynx star Napheesa Collier at UConn — first entered the league as an undrafted player in 2018. After appearing in just 63 games with a variety of teams over her first five seasons, Samuelson found her stride starting in 2023.

Over the next two seasons — with Los Angeles and Washington — she started 42 of the 63 games she appeared in, averaged 8.0 points and shot 36.9% on three-pointers.

about the writer

about the writer

Kent Youngblood

Reporter

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Minnesota Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

See Moreicon

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Lynx trade future first rounder for Mystics guard Karlie Samuelson

card image

Minnesota doesn't have a first round pick in tonight's WNBA draft.

Sports

RandBall: Did the Wolves cost themselves a better seed with missed chances?

Staff headshot
Michael Rand
card image

Twins

Twins-Mets series preview: A first-place team is coming to town

card image