The Minnesota Lynx continued to make moves heading into tonight’s WNBA draft.
The latest: The Lynx traded the 2026 first-round pick acquired from Chicago in Sunday’s deal to Washington for 6-foot guard-forward Karlie Samuelson.
The pick from Chicago was acquired in exchange for the No. 11 pick in Monday’s first-round. So, essentially, the team acquired a veteran sharp-shooter with a career .397% three-point shooting percentage in exchange for the second-to-last pick in Monday’s draft.
Considering the Lynx roster, it is a move that makes sense with a new CBA pending; just about every significant WNBA player will be a free agent after the coming season.
The Lynx have all five starters and seven of their top eight players back from the 2024 team that made it to Game 5 of the WNBA Finals.
The only significant loss from that group was three-point shooting wing Cecilia Zandalasini, who was taken by Golden State in the expansion draft.
Samuelson, 29, would seem to fit that roster spot well. The former Stanford star — an older sister of Katie Lou Samuelson, who played with Lynx star Napheesa Collier at UConn — first entered the league as an undrafted player in 2018. After appearing in just 63 games with a variety of teams over her first five seasons, Samuelson found her stride starting in 2023.
Over the next two seasons — with Los Angeles and Washington — she started 42 of the 63 games she appeared in, averaged 8.0 points and shot 36.9% on three-pointers.