Lynx won't forget controversial loss in WNBA Finals Game 5

The fact Cheryl Reeve still uses the word “trauma” to describe what happened in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn more than six months ago should be the first indication that the pain hasn’t dulled, the sense of injustice hasn’t faded.
But the sense of purpose? The chip on the Lynx’s collective shoulder? They have only grown since that night in New York when people had to go to the rulebook to find out what the heck “illegal guarding position” meant.
“We will have an edgier group this year,‘’ said Reeve, the Lynx’s head coach and president of basketball operations, about her team’s sense of purpose as they begin preseason practices. “And that will have a direct correlation to the trauma. A direct correlation.”
It was Game 5 of the WNBA Finals. Seconds left. The New York Liberty inbounded the ball, down two. Breanna Stewart shot, missed.
A whistle.
Lynx center Alanna Smith was called for a foul. Reeve called for a review, to no avail. Illegal guarding position. Two free throws with 5.2 seconds tied the score and forced overtime, which ended in a 67-62 Minnesota loss.
“For it to end the way that it did?” Smith said after Minnesota’s first training camp practice. “It was bitter. I have calmed down about it. But it’s something that really stays with you. You have to remember that feeling and make sure you don’t feel it again.”
Big chip on the shoulder
But it’s more than just that call, if you’ll recall.