Either way, several players will compete for one or two spots. Last year’s first-round pick, Alissa Pili, will be fighting for a job. Ditto for guard Grace Berger, whose ability to play the point could work in her favor. Anastasiia Kosu, the athletic Russian forward taken with the 15th overall pick in the draft, could work herself into the picture, too. Dorka Juhász is finishing her season in Europe. It’s hard to see a Lynx team with both Juhász and Shepard on the roster.