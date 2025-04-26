For the most part the names haven’t changed. But, at least from the start of WNBA training camp, expectations have.
“Our starting point is different,” Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said.
The Lynx open training camp Sunday, the first day of a whirlwind that will last just over two weeks, include two preseason games and cascade to the season opener May 16 at Dallas.
A year ago, Reeve and her players knew the Lynx had the potential to be a top-four team. But that was not a given and certainly wasn’t the view from the outside. Even Reeve didn’t know how quickly the team could reach the potential it had.
“Credit the players,” she said. “They got it together.”
The rest of the 2024 season was almost historic. The Lynx went 30-10 in the regular season and finished with the No. 2 seed, winning the Commissioner’s Cup in-season tournament along the way. They breezed past Phoenix in the playoffs’ first round, beat Connecticut in five games in the semifinals and made it to Game 5 of the WNBA Finals before falling to New York.
This year? The starting five of Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Alanna Smith, Bridget Carleton and Courtney Williams is back. Top backup guard Natisha Hiedeman is back, too. Diamond Miller, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft, is healthy, having spent the offseason working on her game rather than working to get healthy. The Lynx signed veteran French center Marieme Badiane and traded for sharpshooter Karlie Samuelson.
But the essence of the team is back, motivated by the way last season ended and emboldened by what that success means.