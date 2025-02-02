The Lynx officially announced the re-signing of backup point guard Natisha Hiedeman and French center Marième Badiane on Saturday.
Lynx’s addition of French Olympian Marième Badiane and re-signing of Natisha Hiedeman become official
WNBA teams couldn’t reveal free-agency deals until Saturday. Coach Cheryl Reeve called Badiane a “great fit,” noted Hiedeman’s playoff success.
News of the deals went public Friday. Saturday was the first day in the free-agency period WNBA teams could announce signings.
“Natasha’s return to the Lynx was a high priority for us in free agency as she proved to be an important factor in our 2023 Finals run,” Cheryl Reeve, coach and president of basketball operations, said in a statement from the team. “We are thrilled she believes Minnesota is the best place to thrive and reach her greatest heights as a pro.”
Hiedeman appeared in all 40 games for the Lynx last season, averaging 4.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 steals in 15.2 minutes. Her scoring jumped to 5.7 points per game in 12 playoff games.
Badiane, 30, is a EuroLeague veteran and has also played extensively for the French national team, which reached the gold medal game of the Paris Olympics last summer before falling to Team USA 67-66. She had eight points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in that game. She averaged 7.2 points and 5.7 rebounds during France’s Olympic run. Badiane is playing with the Istanbul-based Fenerbahce team, which won the EuroLeague title last year with a squad that included current Lynx players Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride.
“Marième was a sought-after international prospect following her successful showing at the Paris Olympics,” Reeve said. “She will be a great fit for the Lynx culture and on-court play to bolster our post depth.”
