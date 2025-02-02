Lynx’s addition of French Olympian Marième Badiane and re-signing of Natisha Hiedeman become official

Badiane, 30, is a EuroLeague veteran and has also played extensively for the French national team, which reached the gold medal game of the Paris Olympics last summer before falling to Team USA 67-66. She had eight points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in that game. She averaged 7.2 points and 5.7 rebounds during France’s Olympic run. Badiane is playing with the Istanbul-based Fenerbahce team, which won the EuroLeague title last year with a squad that included current Lynx players Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride.