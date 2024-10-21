NEW YORK – By late in the second quarter Sunday, the Lynx had quieted the sellout crowd at Barclays Center. They had silenced the New York offense, shut down the New York stars.
New York Liberty beat Lynx 67-62 in overtime to win first WNBA title
Coach Cheryl Reeve had harsh words for the officials after the loss. Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride combined for 43 points for the Lynx.
And then their own offense went silent, too, for too long.
A fifth WNBA title will have to wait.
The Liberty beat the Lynx 67-62 in overtime before 18,090 fans for their first WNBA crown. It was a record seventh Finals appearance for the Lynx, who have four championships.
Finals MVP Jonquel Jones, a 6-6 center, scored 17 points and Breanna Stewart had 13 points and 15 rebounds, along with some late clutch free throws, for the Liberty. Guard Sabrina Ionescu, whose long three-pointer won Game 3, was only 1-for-19 from the field as New York shot 22-for-72 (30.6%) as a team.
But ...
The Liberty were 21-for-25 on free throws while the Lynx only made four trips to the line, going 7-for-8.
Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was not happy.
“I know all the headlines will be ‘Reeve cries foul,’” Reeve said. “Bring it on. Because the [expletive] was stolen from us.”
Napheesa Collier scored 22 and Kayla McBride 21 for the Lynx, who scored only two points in overtime.
Up 12 in the first half and again by two with seconds to go, the Lynx were forced into overtime by two Stewart free throws with 5.2 seconds left in regulation, then outscored 5-0 to start the overtime.
Stewart’s free throws came after the Lynx challenged the foul call on Alanna Smith, but the challenge was denied. Stewart drove in from the free-throw line, appearing to travel, before throwing up a shot with Smith defending.
“Sometime you get away with stuff when you’re physical and aggressive, and they certainly did,” Reeve said. “It’s a shame that officiating had such a hand in a series like this.”
Collier, driving to the rim throughout the game, did not shoot one free throw.
Said New York coach Sandy Brondello: “I have so much respect for Cheryl and for that Minnesota team. But hey, we found a way to win.”
On a night the Lynx held the Liberty under 31% shooting, they just couldn’t score enough on their own.
After Collier and McBride, the other three starters were a combined 5-for-26, including starting point guard Courtney Williams, who struggled, hitting two of 14 shots and had five turnovers.
Nyara Sabally had 13 points off the bench for the Liberty and, at one point during a comeback, scored seven in a row. Leonie Fiebich also had 13.
The Liberty outscored the Lynx 19-5 from the free-throw line, turned 17 Lynx turnovers into 10 points, had a 15-6 edge on points off the bench.
It was another thrilling end to the most-attended Finals in league history, where four of five games went down to the wire, two into overtime.
But the Lynx couldn’t close the deal, scoring only 30 points over the final 28 minutes of the game and only four points after tying the game with 1:35 left in regulation.
Collier fouled out of the game with 13 seconds left and the Liberty up three.
“I am just in awe of Phee,” McBride said. “She always keeps it all about the team. I’m always in awe of her.”
Up 12 with just over three minutes left in the second quarter, the Lynx were outscored 27-12 from that point until the end of the third quarter, which ended with the Liberty up three.
The Liberty still led by three on Jones’ layup.
But McBride drove for a score, then Natisha Hiedeman got a fast-break layup and the Lynx led, again, 50-49, with 5:29 left.
But, moments later, Fiebich scored to put the Liberty up again. After McBride scored, Ionescu hit her first three-pointer in two games and the Liberty lead was four with 3:10 left.
But, down four late, Collier scored, McBride hit two free throws, then Collier scored with 1:35 left to tie the score.
Out of a timeout, after another stop, Collier scored again with 1:04 left and the Lynx led by two. Fouled, Stewart missed both free throws, but the Liberty got the rebound, missed, but won the ensuing jump ball.
Ionescu missed a corner three.
With 6.4 seconds left Collier missed on a drive, giving the Liberty the ball. Out of a timeout, New York got the ball to Stewart, who was fouled with 5.2 seconds left, a call upheld after review. She made both free throws.
McBride missed a good look at a three and the game went into overtime.
Fiebich hit a three to open the overtime session, and the Liberty pushed to a five-point lead before McBride hit two free throws with 1:51 left for Minnesota’s only overtime points.
“We weathered the storm,” Jones said. “Not sure were ‘flipped a switch,’ but we definitely weathered the storm.”
