Napheesa Collier has ascended to another level. As a result, the Lynx have advanced to the WNBA semifinals, which begin Sunday.
Lynx roll past Mercury 101-88 and into second round of WNBA playoffs
Collier scored 42 points Wednesday night at Target Center, as the Lynx completed their 2-0 sweep of the Phoenix Mercury in a first-round WNBA playoff series with a 101-88 victory at Target Center.
No player in the history of the league has scored more points in a playoff game. Only Breanna Stewart and Angel McCoughtry have matched her.
“We’re a really good team competing against the best, and we’re going to win a championship,” Bridget Carleton said.
Add in her 38 points scored in Game 1, and Collier has opened the playoffs with 80 points in two games, the most points ever scored in the first two games of the playoffs.
Collier made 14 of 20 shots, two of three three-pointers, 12 of 14 free throws.
She was one of five Lynx starters in double figures, joined by Alanna Smith (12), Kayla McBride (15), Carleton (12) and Courtney Williams (11).
When the game ended it was both joyful and, perhaps, bittersweet. There has been speculation that Diana Taurasi, the league’s all-time leading scorer, will retire. That means Taurasi, who scored 10 points, may have played her last game. With 2:34 left, after picking up her sixth foul, Taurasi was given a standing ovation by the Target Center crowd.
The Lynx are the best third-quarter team in the league, that was the difference again Wednesday.
Up two at the half, the Lynx led by 12 after three after outscoring the Mercury 27-17 in the quarter.
Williams led the Lynx with nine third-quarter points. But Carleton provided the momentum-changer.
The Lynx led by one early in the third when Carleton stole the ball and went in for a layup. But she was fouled hard by Cunningham. After the play Williams was called for a technical while Cunningham was called for a flagrant foul.
Taurasi hit the technical free throw, tying the game. Carleton hit both her free throws. On the ensuing possession Williams fed McBride for a three, putting the Lynx up five.
That lead grew to seven, then to nine on a Smith three, then to 12 on Williams’ three with 2:15 left in the quarter.
Most of the fourth quarter Target Center was in celebration mode. When Collier was subbed out with 58 seconds left it ended a playoff series for the ages.
Again it was a matter of outscoring the Mercury, which shot 50 percent for a second straight game. That gave the Lynx two 100-point games in a row.
This after the Lynx started the game slowly.
With the Mercury making its first six shots, and with the Lynx starting the game 2-for-12, it was Phoenix that got the quick start in this game, leading by as many as eight, twice.
But the Lynx were able to pull within 25-21 entering the second. Collier (who was 5-for-6) had 11 of those 21 points.
By the time they took the lead at 30-29 the Lynx – who started game 2-for-12 – had hit 11 of 13. By the time Carleton hit three with 6:50 left in half, the Lynx were up 34-29 and had hit 12 of 14 shots.
That run continued with the Lynx eventually going up nine, 42-33, on two free throws by Natisha Hiedeman with 4:52 left before Phoenix ended the half 14-7 to draw within 49-47 at the half.
The lead was due almost entirely to Collier, who had 11 first-quarter points and 12 in the second. By halftime she had two blocks and three assists.
But the Mercury was still shooting almost 51.4 percent at halftime, having made 19 of 37 shots.
All that momentum changed in almost an instant, starting with Carleton’s steal.
