The Lynx were headed for the 2017 WNBA title but had to complete the mission at Williams Arena because Target Center was under renovation.
No problem for some fans. Longtime high school girls coach Brian Cosgriff liked to take his players to Lynx games, and they were right there at the Barn to witness the finals showdown against the L.A. Sparks.
“It was a rivalry,” said Cosgriff, who last week announced his retirement after 24 years of prep coaching. “Those girls would battle. And watching Magic Johnson sitting courtside, it was worth the cost of the $20 ticket.”
The Lynx trailed 2-1 in the series but beat the Sparks in Los Angeles to force the decisive Game 5 at the Barn. There they prevailed 85-76 to win title No. 4.
Their starting lineup for that game: Maya Moore Irons, Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles, Lindsay Whalen and Rebekkah Brunson.
We didn’t know how good we had it.
The procession of players from those great Lynx teams to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame began in 2022, when Whalen was inducted. Augustus joined in 2024. It was announced last week that Fowles and Moore Irons will be inducted in September.
Four players from one team in the Hall of Fame. The same five won the title in 2015 as well.