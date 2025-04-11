Wild

Zeev Buium’s arrival is eagerly anticipated by Wild fans

After two seasons as a college star, Buium is set to turn pro, and soon.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 11, 2025 at 8:43PM
Denver's Zeev Buium (28) rags the puck ahead of Western Michigan's Matteo Costantini on Thursday. Denver lost in double overtime in the NCAA Frozen Four semifinal in St. Louis. (Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press)

CALGARY, Alberta — Zeev Buium’s college hockey season ended in heartbreaking fashion Thursday night, but the top prospect could soon join another team that still has plenty at stake.

Now that the University of Denver is done playing, the Pioneers losing to Western Michigan 3-2 in double overtime at the Frozen Four in St. Louis to miss out on repeating as back-to-back NCAA Division I champions, Buium can choose to turn pro and sign a contract with the Wild.

There are a couple of hurdles.

For starters, the Wild would need to return Cameron Crotty to the minors to create enough cap space to sign Buium and as of Friday afternoon, Crotty is still with the team in Calgary as an extra defenseman with Jake Middleton injured. Middleton, though, does have the potential to draw in vs. the Flames tonight after getting boarded last Friday against the Islanders and missing the last two games.

Buium is also a Hobey Baker Award finalist after the sophomore led NCAA defensemen in scoring with 48 points, and that ceremony is today in St. Louis.

The 19-year-old San Diego native, who the Wild traded up to draft 12th overall last year, netted a career-high 13 goals and was named the Player of the Year in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. He’s also a two-time NCHC Offensive Defenseman of the Year award recipient.

“Zeev’s played really well,” said Wild coach John Hynes, whose alma mater Boston University advanced in the other semifinal and will meet Western Michigan in the title game Saturday. “You can see how much of an impactful player he is for Denver.”

Buium could be thrust in a pressure situation if he plays immediately.

Even if the Wild defeat Calgary to clinch a playoff spot, their final seeding could still depend on their last regular-season game Tuesday at home vs. Anaheim. The Wild would lock up the first wild-card berth in the Western Conference if they win Friday and Saturday at Vancouver and at least one of those victories is in regulation or both end in overtime to give them the tiebreaker over St. Louis; two wins this weekend and a loss by the Blues on Saturday would also do the trick.

Where would Buium fit into the lineup?

When all defensemen are available Declan Chisholm has been a healthy scratch because he’s better suited to playing on the second pairing rather than taking on a third-pairing assignment. Buium’s skill set would fit in higher up on the depth chart, but the Wild already have Middleton, Brock Faber, Jonas Brodin and captain Jared Spurgeon in their top four. So, it may not make sense for them to add Buium onto a third pairing that’s consistently been veterans Zach Bogosian and Jon Merrill.

Faber made a seamless transition from the Gophers to the NHL two years ago, appearing in two regular-season games before suiting up for all six playoff contests vs. Dallas, but that’s not the template for all prospects becoming pros.

And if Buium doesn’t follow in Faber’s footsteps, that’s not an indication of how the organization feels about his potential or future.

He is considered an up-and-coming pillar alongside Faber, and the Wild also have another youngster in David Jiricek after trading for the right-shot defender last November. Jiricek, however, is out for the season after suffering a lacerated spleen in Iowa’s March 22 game. He’s expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of next season when a youth movement could invade the Wild defense.

“To [Buium’s] credit, he’s been able to play in multiple World Juniors and NCAA tournaments, NCAA Final Fours, champions,” Hynes said, “so he’s got that experience, which is exciting for us.”

