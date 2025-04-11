Zeev Buium’s arrival is eagerly anticipated by Wild fans

CALGARY, Alberta — Zeev Buium’s college hockey season ended in heartbreaking fashion Thursday night, but the top prospect could soon join another team that still has plenty at stake.
Now that the University of Denver is done playing, the Pioneers losing to Western Michigan 3-2 in double overtime at the Frozen Four in St. Louis to miss out on repeating as back-to-back NCAA Division I champions, Buium can choose to turn pro and sign a contract with the Wild.
There are a couple of hurdles.
For starters, the Wild would need to return Cameron Crotty to the minors to create enough cap space to sign Buium and as of Friday afternoon, Crotty is still with the team in Calgary as an extra defenseman with Jake Middleton injured. Middleton, though, does have the potential to draw in vs. the Flames tonight after getting boarded last Friday against the Islanders and missing the last two games.
Buium is also a Hobey Baker Award finalist after the sophomore led NCAA defensemen in scoring with 48 points, and that ceremony is today in St. Louis.
The 19-year-old San Diego native, who the Wild traded up to draft 12th overall last year, netted a career-high 13 goals and was named the Player of the Year in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. He’s also a two-time NCHC Offensive Defenseman of the Year award recipient.
“Zeev’s played really well,” said Wild coach John Hynes, whose alma mater Boston University advanced in the other semifinal and will meet Western Michigan in the title game Saturday. “You can see how much of an impactful player he is for Denver.”
Buium could be thrust in a pressure situation if he plays immediately.