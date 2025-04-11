Zeev Buium’s arrival is eagerly anticipated by Wild fans

Even if the Wild defeat Calgary to clinch a playoff spot, their final seeding could still depend on their last regular-season game Tuesday at home vs. Anaheim. The Wild would lock up the first wild-card berth in the Western Conference if they win Friday and Saturday at Vancouver and at least one of those victories is in regulation or both end in overtime to give them the tiebreaker over St. Louis; two wins this weekend and a loss by the Blues on Saturday would also do the trick.