Welcome back, offense! Eriksson Ek, Kaprizov return from injuries to combine for six goals in Wild's 8-7 overtime victory over Sharks

Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek weren’t supposed to carry the Wild in their return to action after being sidelined because of injuries. Eriksson Ek had missed six weeks; Kaprizov was out even longer.
In getting their best player and most indispensable forward back, the new-look Wild could start to rediscover their old-school ways by establishing the logistics for a (nearly) full-strength lineup.
But that calibration can come later, when points aren’t at such a premium.
The Wild moved closer to locking up a playoff berth by outlasting the Sharks 8-7 in overtime Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center in a nail-biting victory that included a four-goal finish by Eriksson Ek before Kaprizov nabbed his second.
Kaprizov served up the game-winner 1 minute, 1 second into 3-on-3 overtime after San Jose wrapped up a three-goal rally in the final minute of the third.
The team scored eight goals for the eighth time in franchise history, with the record coming in a 10-7 victory over the Canucks on Feb. 19, 2024.
After the Wild blew the lead twice and fell behind, the duo rattled off three second-period goals – including two for Eriksson Ek – before Eriksson Ek tallied a fourth only 1 minute, 4 seconds after completing his third career hat trick early in the third.
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury racked up 24 saves in what could be the future Hall of Famer’s last home game; Fleury, who was named the Wild’s nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy that recognizes perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey, had his three children alongside him in his crease during the national anthem.